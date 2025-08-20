Moldy food, claims of pork in Gaza aid drop force denial from Spain

( Aug. 20, 2025 / JNS )

A video circulating on social media since the beginning of the month has sparked controversy over the quality of humanitarian aid supplied by Spain that was airdropped into Gaza.

The footage shows a bag of food with Spanish writing and bearing the logo of JOMIPSA, a company based in Alicante, Spain, which produces food kits for humanitarian missions across Europe and for NATO.

A young man, unseen in the video clip, says the bag was dropped near Khan Yunis. It contained 24 individually wrapped food items. He removes them and shows that the packets are covered in mold.

If the videos from Gazans are true, Spain ????????, a big supporter of Free Palestine, supposedly sent rotten food and pork in their latest Gaza aid drop.pic.twitter.com/4N5zTgym74 — Am Yisrael Chai ???????????? (@kyg_best) August 19, 2025

Along with France, Germany, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan, Spain airdropped food and medical supplies into Gaza on Aug. 1.

Spain provided 12 tons of food in that drop using 24 parachutes. It included 5,500 rations, enough to feed 11,000 people, Euro News reported on Monday.

The young man in the video said the bags were sold for around 75 euros ($87) in local markets.

Other videos circulating online showed bags similar to the one in the video. Sources told Spanish news outlet EFE that they were being sold for 90 euros ($105) in Gaza markets.

Further controversy emerged after claims that the Spanish shipment included pork-based items.

???? El Ejército del Aire español lanza 12 toneladas de ayuda humanitaria sobre Gaza desde un avión A400 para la población palestina. pic.twitter.com/vrxftX3eUN — THE OBJECTIVE (@TheObjective_es) August 1, 2025

Madrid rejected the claims as “false information.” In a statement to Euronews, Spain’s Foreign Ministry said, “We categorically deny that aid was sent in an unfit condition for consumption,” stressing that without a batch number, the origin of the supplies could not be confirmed.

The ministry also denied that there were any non-halal items in the food aid, saying everything met Islamic religious requirements.

Spain’s socialist government has been one of the most vocal critics of Israel since the start of the Gaza war. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has described Israel as a “genocidal state.”

In June, Spain presented a resolution to the U.N. General Assembly calling for an “immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire” in the Gaza Strip. It condemned “any practice of starvation of the civilian population as a method of warfare.”

In May 2024, Spain recognized a Palestinian state together with Ireland and Norway.