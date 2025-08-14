NASA removes ‘Palestine’ option from contact form

( Aug. 14, 2025 / JNS )

Amid an international push for recognition of a Palestinian state, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration removed a “Palestine, state of” option on one of its online forms in response to a JNS query.

A “connect with us” form on the U.S. government space agency’s Goddard Space Flight Center website allows other U.S. agencies, research institutions and the general public to inquire with the Greenbelt, Md.-based center about opportunities for partnership and collaboration.

The NASA contact form no longer includes an option to select the state of “Palestine” from a drop-down menu.

“Thank you for bringing this to my attention. This option and any similar features have been removed from NASA websites,” Bethany Stevens, NASA’s press secretary, told JNS.

Stevens was formerly press secretary to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who strongly opposes the creation of a Palestinian state.

In recent days, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and a city in Arkansas removed references to the state of “Palestine” from their websites after queries from JNS.

In May 2024, Xavier Becerra, then U.S. secretary of health and human services, referred to “Israel and Palestine” during a speech at the 77th World Health Assembly. A spokesperson for the department told JNS at the time that Becerra had misspoken and did not intend to reflect a change in American policy.

Under the second Trump administration, the U.S. State Department has repeatedly been asked to clarify its position on a two-state solution.

While it publicly opposed a recent French and Saudi-led U.N. conference on the topic, State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce has said on multiple occasions that the administration’s focus in the region is on ending the Israel-Hamas war, returning the hostages held in Gaza and seeing that Hamas is removed from power, declining to outline the administration’s policy on a “Palestinian” state.