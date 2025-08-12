Arkansas city changes reference to country ‘Palestine’ after JNS query

( Aug. 12, 2025 / JNS )

The city of Conway, Ark., told JNS that it changed an option in a drop-down menu on the web page of the Conway Community Center which offered users an option to identify their location as the country of “Palestine.”

JNS asked if the city or the state had a policy of recognizing an independent Palestinian state.

“No. This has been swiftly resolved,” a spokesman for the city told JNS.

The form now offers only an option to input U.S. addresses and not international ones.

The United States does not recognize an independent Palestinian state, and U.S. officials have said that other countries that have said that they intend to recognize such a state would reward the Hamas terror organization for its attacks on Oct. 7, 2023.