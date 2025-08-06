Netanyahu slated to speak at UN on Sept. 26

( Aug. 6, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is slated to speak at the U.N. General Assembly’s annual high-level debate on Sept. 26, according to a provisional schedule JNS viewed.

Netanyahu plans to fly into New York City the day before—a Thursday—due to Rosh Hashanah, which is celebrated in the United States from the evening of that Monday through until sundown on Wednesday, JNS was told. The high-level debate begins on Sept. 23.

An international summit on Palestinian statehood, which France and Saudi Arabia are slated to sponsor, is scheduled for Sept. 22 in conjunction with the General Assembly. The organizers hope to draw heads of state and government.

The summit’s precursor—a conference held last week at the United Nations—coincided with several countries declaring their intentions to recognize a Palestinian state at the September summit.

Israel is not expected to participate in the September summit after avoiding last week’s conference.

A JNS source said Netanyahu may remain in the United States the following week for meetings, including in Washington, D.C., but that his itinerary has yet to be finalized.