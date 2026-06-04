More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Antisemitism

Dutch court rejects bid to bar Kanye West from entering country

A Jewish umbrella group sought to block the rapper’s arrival and planned concerts in Arnhem, citing his history of antisemitism and Nazi symbolism.

Canaan Lidor
Kanye West gestures upon arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport in China on July 11, 2025. Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. rapper and producer Kanye West arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 11, 2025. Photo by Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images.
(Jun. 4, 2026 / JNS)

A Dutch judge on Wednesday dismissed a Jewish group’s petition to bar the entry into the country of the rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye, who was allowed in even before the ruling was issued.

The judge who issued the ruling said there was no clear indication that West’s entry to the Netherlands and his concerts in Arnhem planned for June 6 and 8 would lead to violence or illegal activity, the Het Parool daily reported.

West, an American celebrity who has a history of making antisemitic statements, was seen in an Amsterdam restaurant on Wednesday, before the ruling was issued and while it was pending, the news site nu.nl reported.

The Central Jewish Board (CJO) of the Netherlands had filed a petition requesting an injunction against issuing him a visa.

The chairman of the Central Jewish Board, Chanan Hertzberger, said in a statement that he felt disappointed by the court’s ruling but nonetheless respected it. Authorities should have followed the example of France, the United Kingdom, Italy and Poland, whose governments banned West from performing on his European tour this summer, Hertzberger added.

“The most troubling thing today was not that a judge ruled against us, but that it had to be brought before a judge. The people who had the power to bar Ye, the Minister [of Interior Pieter Heerma] and the mayor [of Arnhem Ahmed Marcouch] did not use that power. They considered the inconvenience of legal proceedings outweighed the safety of the people they are supposed to protect. That is the real outcome of today.”

West has apologized several times for some of his antisemitic language and symbolism.

In 2022, he told Fox News that Planned Parenthood, which facilitates abortions, “was made by Margaret Sanger, a known eugenic[ist] with the KKK, to control the Jew population,” adding that by “Jew” he meant blacks, who are the real Jews, according to the worldview he represented.

“West perpetuated the myth that Planned Parenthood was part of a conspiracy to limit the growth of the Black population by preventing the birth of Black children. But instead of saying the Black population, he called it the ‘Jew population,’” the American Jewish Committee said at the time.

Also in 2022, West wrote on social media: “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE. The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to blackball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

In May 2025, West released a song titled “Heil Hitler.” He also has advertised swastika T-shirts on his website.

On Jan. 26, 2026, West took out a full-page ad in The Wall Street Journal apologizing for his behavior, blaming it on bipolar disorder. “I am not a Nazi or an antisemite,” he wrote. “I love Jewish people.”

Arts and Entertainment Europe
Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor is an experienced journalist and international correspondent for JNS, covering Europe, Australia and global Jewish affairs.
EXPLORE JNS
Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and other senior military officials hold a joint security assessment with mayors in the country's north, June 4, 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
‘Our mission is your security,’ IDF chief tells northern mayors
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and other senior military officials held a joint security assessment in Safed.
June 4, 2026
JNS Staff
An Iranian man walks past a billboard carrying a picture of Iran' supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei erected along a street in Tehran on May 28, 2026. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Mojtaba Khamenei accuses US and Israel of waging ‘hybrid war’
The supreme leader claimed that American imperialism “built a military base called Israel” and that Iran’s armed forces had delivered a “decisive blow” to Tehran’s enemies.
June 4, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel Defense Forces soldiers during ground operations against Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists in Southern Lebanon, May 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
Israel: Terrorists using human shields during Lebanon fighting
“This is Hezbollah’s method: Hide military infrastructure among civilians, then cry foul when those weapons are targeted,” the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem said.
June 4, 2026
JNS Staff
Head of the Otzma Yehudit faction party Itamar Ben Gvir attends a faction meeting in the Israeli parliament on December 8, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90 *** Local Caption *** סיעת עוצמה יהודית כנסת בן גביר
Israel News
Ben-Gvir calls Lebanon ceasefire ‘a serious mistake’
“In practice, Hezbollah will only grow stronger, and instead of defeating it, Israel is coming to terms with its very existence,” said Israel’s national security minister.
June 4, 2026
David Isaac
A photo taken near the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) sign by the Litani River and the Qasmiyeh Bridge, on a main highway linking villages in the Tyre district with others further north, showing the bridge destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Southern Lebanon, on March 23, 2026. Photo by Kawnat Haju/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
UNIFIL peacekeeper killed in Hezbollah attack in Lebanon’s south, IDF says
Two others were reported wounded by the mortar strike.
June 4, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel Katz
Israel News
Defense Minister Katz defends Lebanon truce, underscores advantages
Members of the opposition should “apologize and give thanks for the great achievement in Lebanon, on the ground itself and on the political level,” he said.
June 4, 2026
David Isaac
Trump, Netanyahu
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Trump and Netanyahu clash over Israel’s next move
Jun. 4, 2026
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
THE COLUMN
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The deadly illusion of ‘quiet’ in Lebanon
Stephen M. Flatow
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The parade was no place for an anti-Zionist Jew-hater
Jonathan S. Tobin