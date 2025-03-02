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News   Antisemitism

Kanye West parades his swastika T-shirt in Los Angeles

West posted on social-media platform X: “It was always a dream of mine to walk around with a swastika T on.”

Mar. 2, 2025
Adi Nirman
Kanye West
Singer Kanye West with his daughter North as they leave the Saint James Armenian Church in Jerusalem’s Armenian Quarter in April 2015. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.

Weeks after outrage erupted over previous antisemitic scandals, rapper Kanye West was spotted in Los Angeles on Thursday wearing the only item currently for sale in his Yeezy brand collection: a white T-shirt featuring a black swastika in the center.

White T-Shirt Swastika
A white T-shirt with a swastika is being sold by rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye, February 2025. Source: Screenshot/Yeezy.com.

The item, titled “HH-01,” presumably a euphemism for “Heil Hitler,” was briefly made available for shipping to Israel before the website was shut down.

According to footage originally published by TMZ, an American celebrity news website, West is seen wearing the controversial shirt.

“He then noticed the camera and made sure to stroll farther into the frame, ensuring a full, uninterrupted view of him in the shirt,” the tabloid reported.

West posted on X the following day: “It was always a dream of mine to walk around with a swastika T on.”

West was previously removed from X following an extensive antisemitic posting spree that included offensive statements about the Jewish community and explicit support for Nazi ideology and Hitler.

Among the rapper’s previous posts on X were statements such as: “I love it when Jews come to me saying they can’t work with me anymore,” “I love Hitler Now what bitches” and “I’m a Nazi.”

As of press time, his account is again unavailable on the platform, though it remains unclear whether the account was suspended by X or deleted by West.

One of Kanye West's posts. Screenshot: @kanyewest/X.
One of Kanye West’s posts. Screenshot: @kanyewest/X.

TMZ‘s footage has been shared on social media, with Jewish organizations and activists condemning the antisemitic act.

“With every move he sinks lower, doing himself a favor by proving exactly who he is: a repulsive, depraved antisemite, spreading Nazi ideology, fueling hatred, and emboldening extremists. He will never break us,” read a joint post by several Jewish groups on Instagram.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Adi Nirman
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