Israeli FM, Canadian Conservative Party leader condemn Montreal noose effigy display

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Tuesday called Sunday’s display at a protest in Montreal organized by Montreal4Palestine “horrific,” describing the action by the “pro-Hamas group” as reflecting escalating antisemitic incitement in Canada.

The anti-Israeli activists displayed effigies depicting political figures U.S. President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who is seen wearing a white kippah, hanging from nooses.

The antisemitic display by the pro-Hamas group Mtl4Palestine in Montreal is horrific - hanging dolls representing Jews wearing kippahs, President Trump, Prime Minister Netanyahu and Minister Ben Gvir.



Antisemitic incitement on the streets of Canada is out of control.



It has… https://t.co/cvgbX5rUwD — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) May 26, 2026

Sa’ar cited data indicating Jews, about 1% of Canada’s population, account for roughly 70% of hate crime victims, with some 6,800 antisemitic incidents reported in 2025. “The government of Canada must wake up now,” he said.

Canadian Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre also denounced the incident, describing participants as “masked cowards” and warning that “the sickness of antisemitism is here.” He accused the Liberal government of failing to act and called for stronger measures to ensure Canada is safe for Jewish communities.