Israel extends greetings to Bahá’ís worldwide on holy days

Israel’s Foreign Ministry extended greetings to Bahá’ís worldwide as they marked the birth anniversaries of the Báb and Bahá’u’lláh on Nov. 10 and 11, respectively.

In a message posted on X, ministry quoted Bahá’u’lláh, the faith’s founder: “The well-being of mankind, its peace and security, are unattainable unless and until its unity is firmly established.” It expressed hope that the holy days would inspire peace, understanding and unity.

The Bahá’í faith’s world center is in Haifa, and its holiest site, the Shrine of Bahá’u’lláh, is near Acre.