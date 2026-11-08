14 foreign nationals face deportation after arrests in Samaria

Israeli authorities have initiated deportation proceedings against 14 foreign nationals detained alongside three Palestinians during a disturbance near Ras Karkar in Samaria on Friday, the Israel Police announced on Sunday.

Police said the foreigners were suspected of deliberately provoking confrontations to generate anti-Israel media coverage, adding that some supported the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

The 14 were transferred to the Population and Immigration Authority for deportation hearings, while the investigation into the three Palestinians continued.