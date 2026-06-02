British Airways cancels Israel flights until the fall

British Airways announced on Monday that it was further extending its suspension of flights to Israel until the fall due to ongoing regional tensions.

The British flag carrier said it will resume service to Tel Aviv on October 24. It had been due to restart service in August.

Israel’s flag carrier, El Al, along with Israir and Arkia, as well as the Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air, are flying the Tel Aviv-London route.

The latest postponement by BA comes as Austrian Airlines resumed flights to Tel Aviv this week.

About a dozen and a half international carriers have renewed service to Israel since the February 28 outbreak of the war in Iran.

