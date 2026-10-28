More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Chikli blasts ‘anti-Zionist’ Democrats over proposal to form coalition with Arab parties

“We must no longer accept Netanyahu’s racist division between Jewish votes and Arab votes,” said Yair Golan.

JNS Staff
The Democrats faction chairman Yair Golan and members of his party celebrate at the party’s election headquarters in Tel Aviv, following the release of exit poll results on Israel’s general election night, on Oct. 27, 2026. Photo by Yehoshua Yosef/Flash90.
The Democrats faction chairman Yair Golan and members of his party celebrate at the party’s election headquarters in Tel Aviv, following the release of exit poll results on Israel’s general election night, on Oct. 27, 2026. Photo by Yehoshua Yosef/Flash90.
(Oct. 28, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli excoriated on Wednesday The Democrats chairman Yair Golan for calling earlier on the opposition-bloc parties to partner with the Arab factions in forming the next coalition.

“The Democrats are, in practice, a Canaanite, anti-Zionist party,” the Likud Party member wrote in a Hebrew-language post on X.

He continued, “Incidentally, from a sociological perspective and without passing judgment, it would be very interesting to examine whether the younger generation of this party’s members even sees any value in marriage according to the laws of Moses and Israel, or in circumcising their sons—the only two commandments without which one formally severs ties with the Jewish people.”

He then said he finds this “deeply saddening,” invoking The Democrats’ political roots in Israel’s historic Labor Party that “once represented the vanguard of Zionism.”

Following the Central Elections Committee’s publication at around 8 a.m. on Wednesday of the partial results for the 26th Knesset election, Golan said on X, “We must no longer accept [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s racist division between Jewish votes and Arab votes.

“The voice of an Israeli citizen voting in Taibe is worth exactly as much as the voice of an Israeli citizen voting in Givat Shmuel. No less. Not approximately. Exactly,” he continued.

He went on to draw a parallel between the ultra-Orthodox parties (United Torah Judaism and Shas) and the Arab parties (the Joint List and Ra’am), saying they are both “non-Zionist.”

He argued that if these factions were subtracted, the center-left bloc had 49 seats against Netanyahu’s bloc of 39 seats. If they are not subtracted, he continued, the former had 65 seats against the latter’s 55 seats.

At the time of his writing, the Joint List and Ra’am had received 12 and four seats, respectively, while United Torah Judaism and Shas gained nine and seven, respectively, according to Israeli media. Netanyahu’s Likud had 27 seats, Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar 21, B’Yachad (“Together”) 11, The Democrats nine, Yisrael Beiteinu eight and Otzma Yehudit and the Religious Zionist-Zehut parties six each.

“Netanyahu lost. I know how to count to 120. 65 is more than 55. That’s how Israeli democracy works. Period,” he wrote.

“We have a majority. We have responsibility. And we have an opportunity to form a government of change in partnership with Israel’s Arab citizens. A government that will serve all Israeli citizens. Now it takes courage. It takes leadership. It takes stopping the fear and starting to act,” he said.

Joint List: Ready to oust Netanyahu, Ben-Gvir gov’t

Meanwhile, member of the Joint List and Ta’al chairman Ahmad Tibi confirmed on Wednesday that his faction was holding talks with parties from the opposition bloc after being asked about it in an interview with public radio Kan.

Tibi did not specify with whom negotiations were underway, but said the large turnout for the Joint List, currently with 11 seats according to partial results that are subject to change, has prevented Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from forming the next government.

“The Joint List wants to assist, to help replace this government, and to pave the way for an alternative government. That is why I say that we are extending a hand to what has been called the ‘change bloc,’ to help establish an alternative government and replace this terrible government,” Tibi told Kan.

“It is reasonable to assume that we will not be an integral part of that [alternative] government. There are various other possible arrangements. We are open to talking and holding a dialogue about how to proceed,” he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Joint List chairman Yousef Jabareen said that his unified bloc “will be prepared to pave the way for ousting the Netanyahu, Ben-Gvir and Smotrich government and sending them home.”

The Joint List is “a decisive force in politics,” he told Israeli media.

“As we promised our voters,” the Joint List will do “everything possible” to send the current members of the Israeli government “packing,” Jabareen stated.

“The choice is between continued racism, exclusion and supremacy, or a genuine Jewish-Arab partnership,” he added.

Balad leader: Oct. 7 an ‘important historic event’

The Joint List is composed of Balad, Ta’al and Hadash, a communist and predominantly Arab party. Ra’am is led by lawmaker Mansour Abbas, who has been facing accusations that his faction’s ideology is rooted in the Muslim Brotherhood movement.

In the lead up to the Oct. 27 general vote, Israel’s Supreme Court, sitting as the High Court of Justice overturned the Central Elections Committee’s decision to disqualify all four Arab parties and two of its candidates for parliament.

The decision was made based on the grounds that the criteria for applying Section 7A of Basic Law: The Knesset are narrowly construed and limited to extreme cases.

The proceedings concerning Balad chairman Sami Abu Shehadeh were dismissed after he announced earlier in October that he was withdrawing his candidacy for the Knesset.

The case against him centered on an Arabic-language article that he published on Oct. 8, 2023, one day after Hamas-led terrorists invaded Israel. In the article, he described the attack as “an important historic event militarily, politically and strategically,” and wrote that others could learn from Hamas’s ability to surprise Israel.

Abu Shehadeh has denied supporting the Oct. 7 attack or political violence, saying he opposes armed struggle. He has described the disqualification effort as an attempt to silence him and the Arab community’s political voice.

Other members from the two Arab political blocs have long been accused of negating the Jewish identity of the State of Israel, with some allegedly supporting an armed struggle against the Jewish state.

Ra’am Party (United Arab List) chairman Mansour Abbas wrote in an Arabic-language post in August that he is forced to accept a Jewish state because otherwise his party would be barred from participating in elections.

“The Jewishness of the state is an existing situation that was forced upon us, not by us. This is the choice of the Jewish majority, not our demand. The Arab parties were forced to accept this from a practical point of view; otherwise they could be disqualified from running in the elections for the Knesset and local authorities,” Abbas wrote.

The Netanyahu-led government, which has been warning that Ra’am is a hidden threat, pounced on the comments. It has argued that Ra’am professes “acceptance of the other,” but the party is rooted in the Southern Branch of the Islamic Movement in Israel, a Muslim Brotherhood-inspired group, and its goal is to undermine the Jewish State from within.

Israeli Elections Israeli Politics and Knesset
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Trump Netanyahu
U.S. News
Trump says his endorsement helped turn tide for Netanyahu
October 28, 2026 04:07 AM
JNS Staff
Police units stand guard in front of the Israeli embassy in Belgrade, Serbia on Oct. 5, 2025. Photo by Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP) (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Suspected terrorist killed outside Israeli embassy in Serbia
Belgrade police killed the minor, who was armed with two knives and was tied to the Islamic State, the Serbian Interior Ministry said.
October 28, 2026 04:08 AM
Canaan Lidor
Michael Novakhov
U.S. News
NY state Assembly member draws on Soviet childhood to fight Jew-hatred
“I never thought that in America, in the 21st century, a kid would experience something that I experienced in the Soviet Union in the ’80s,” Michael Novakhov told JNS.
Oct. 26, 2026
Rebecca Szlechter
Dr. Abdul El-Sayed testifies at a hearing of the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, July 11, 2024. Credit: U.S. Congress/Public Domain via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Ad for El-Sayed blaming rising grocery costs on Israel a ‘case study’ in Jew-hatred
“You want to know what desperate looks like? Blaming the price of bananas on the Jewish state,” the Anti-Defamation League said.
Oct. 26, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
Breaking News
08:32
Iran: Trump’s dismissal of ceasefire expose ‘hollowness’ of US diplomatic commitments
08:29
IDF kills three Hamas commanders, including two Oct. 7 terrorists
08:12
Likud’s Amit Halevi to JNS: Race for 26th Knesset ‘very tight’
08:02
IDF reservist arrested for trying to smuggle captagon into Gaza
07:46
Arab party MK says talks with Israel’s opposition bloc underway
07:26
Joint List says it is prepared to oust Netanyahu government
07:04
Israel facilitates evacuation of 214 Gazans to third countries
06:45
Golan calls to form coalition ‘in partnership with Israel’s Arab citizens’
06:38
Netanyahu’s Likud at 20.84% with 4.4 million votes counted
06:25
Families move into new community in northern Samaria
06:05
Yesha chief Yisrael Ganz to JNS: ‘We knocked door by door’ amid high Arab turnout
05:44
IDF and diplomat vote count expected to finish by Thursday, election committee tells JNS
05:21
‘No one should hide their identity,’ Letitia James tells JNS
05:00
Netanyahu’s Likud at 20.68% as vote count passes 4 million
04:10
Serbian police kill suspected terrorist near Israeli Embassy
04:04
Netanyahu’s Likud at 21.05% with nearly 3.8 million votes counted
03:47
Trump says his endorsement helped turn tide for Netanyahu
03:27
IDF kills three Hamas terrorists in Gaza, including Oct. 7 kidnapper
03:19
With 3.4 million votes counted, Netanyahu’s Likud at 21.45%, Yashar at 16.24%
03:09
IDF voter turnout reaches 79.9%
02:43
Trump: US pursuing ‘even greater victory’ against Iran
02:12
Netanyahu’s Likud at 20.68% with nearly 3 million votes counted
02:05
Netanyahu’s Likud at 20.66%, Yashar at 16.86% with 2.85 million votes counted
01:45
Netanyahu’s Likud at 20.81% with 2.8 million votes counted
00:59
Bennett, Lapid celebrate, though Israeli election results still unclear
23:58
Likud at 21.70%, Yashar at 15.72%, with 2,132,650 votes counted
23:18
Likud at 22.02%, Yashar at 15.46%, with about 1.775 million votes counted
22:53
1.6 million votes counted, Likud at 22.24%
22:20
With 1.2 million votes counted, Likud at 23.36%
22:08
Netanyahu’s Likud at 24.13% with more than 950,000 votes counted
21:36
Slight drop, to 25.34%, for Likud with 632,505 votes counted
21:28
‘Likud is the largest party in Israel,’ Netanyahu tells supporters
20:47
With almost 325,000 votes counted, Likud leads with 27.75%
19:11
14,433 votes now counted, Likud at 26.5%
18:34
In first Israeli election results, Netanyahu’s Likud leads with 27%
18:10
“A value shared and cherished in America,” AIPAC says
18:04
‘A successful Election Day,’ Jewish Federation says
18:02
‘Israel’s vibrant democracy’ on display, Conference of Presidents leaders say
18:00
Israeli elections show it’s only democracy in region, Jewish congressman says
17:57
Israeli voter turnout hits 77.7% at close of Election Day, highest since 1999
17:42
No major incidents reported on Israeli election day, police say
17:28
Eisenkot claims victory in exit polls, vows to replace Netanyahu
17:24
FM Gideon Sa’ar: Likud is ‘the biggest party in Israel’
16:48
Israel’s Central Elections Committee says all suspected voting irregularity cases closed
16:05
Polls close as Israel’s Election Day comes to an end
16:00
Israeli election: Exit polls
15:25
Israeli voter turnout hits 74.3% two hours before polls close
15:12
Israel eases rules on disqualifying election ballots
14:50
Israel Prison Service: 88.7% of inmates voted in Knesset election
14:25
Israel’s Central Elections Committee rejects request to extend voting hours
More Updates
JNS TV
Israelis cast their ballots at a polling station in Ashdod, during Election Day in Israel, October 27, 2026. Photo by Liron Moldovan/FLASH90 *** Local Caption *** ÷ìôé äöáòä ãîå÷øèéä ìäöáéò àùãåã áçéøåú
JNS TV / The Meira K Show
Israel’s Election: How a Government Is Formed
October 27, 2026 07:00 AM
Meira K
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Liberal Jewish insecurity doesn’t come from Israeli policies
Jonathan S. Tobin
Benjamin Kerstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Contending with a ‘post-Zionist’
Benjamin Kerstein