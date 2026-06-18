Civilian tech adopted by IDF displayed in annual event

The second annual Innotal Innovation Conference showcasing cutting-edge technologies already making their way into Israel Defense Forces operations took place on Tuesday in Tel Aviv, with a particular emphasis on AI-driven solutions designed to enhance decision-making, improve efficiency and deliver faster, more effective responses on the battlefield.

Among the hundreds of applicants from the civilian sector, 11 Israeli startups were chosen to work alongside IDF units to develop technologies tailored to real-world operational challenges, according to the event’s organizers.

AI-based training tools, a health monitoring device that can be worn by soldiers on the battlefield and a portable water purifier for troops deep in enemy territory were exhibited together with other technologies in the event.

Central to the conference was the Innotal program, led by the IDF Technology and Logistics Directorate, the Israeli Defense Ministry’s Directorate of Defense Research and Development and the Israel Innovation Institute. The aim of the initiative is to identify and integrate new technologies to upgrade IDF systems and improve conditions for soldiers, the organizers said.

The Technology and Logistics Directorate publishes operational challenges and Israeli tech companies are invited to pitch solutions. Those who are selected receive initial pilot funding of 200,000 shekel (~$68,000) per project. Pilots that succeed are fully adopted by the IDF, according to the statement.

The first cycle of the program resulted in more than 10 technologies integrated into the IDF.