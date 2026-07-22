Israeli defense, industry chiefs meet on domestic arms plan

Israel’s Defense Ministry is drafting a plan to expand domestic weapons production and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers, Maj. Gen. Amir Baram (res.), the ministry’s director general, said after a meeting with Manufacturers Association President Avraham Novogrodsky.

According to a ministry statement on Wednesday, Baram said the plan aims to boost “blue and white” self-reliance in critical munitions components and expand production lines for weapons systems, partly funded through increased defense exports and the government’s force buildup program, known as the 350 Plan.

Novogrodsky called Israel’s defense industry a “strategic asset” and urged full implementation of government funding decisions to sustain local procurement and strengthen domestic manufacturers.