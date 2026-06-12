More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Despite war, Israel’s high-tech industry continues to grow

The first half of 2026 saw a 45% increase in capital raised compared to last year’s period, but the sums are concentrated in fewer firms.

JNS Staff
Microsoft development center in Herzliya Pituah, Oct 30, 2020. Photo by Gili Yaari/Flash90.
The Microsoft Israel Research and Development Center in Herzliya Pituah, north of Tel Aviv, Oct 30, 2020. Photo by Gili Yaari/Flash90.
(Jun. 12, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli startups raised roughly $8.6 billion of capital in the first half of 2026, up 45% compared to the $6 billion raised in the same time period last year, a report published by Poalim Tech and Dealigence on Wednesday shows.

Entrepreneurs with a record of success have enjoyed a comparative advantage over new entrepreneurs, raising 39% of the funds compared to 34% in 2025, the report reads.

Although the overall investment has grown, the number of funding rounds fell by about 35%, indicating that more new capital is being concentrated in fewer firms.

In addition, investment in cybersecurity firms doubled compared to the first half of the previous year. During the war with Iran, the cyber sector maintained stability, raising about $580 million in March, similar to last year, according to the report.

The report also tracked layoffs and cost-cutting measures at big technological companies, offset by recruitment at early- and mid-stage startups, which increased by 2%.

Poalim Tech wrote on LinkedIn, “The data point to a clear trend: capital is still here [in Israel], but it is flowing to companies that know how to display efficiency, focus, and performance in today’s competitive market.”

Another trend specified in the report is the growing number of lean companies, at times staffed by a single founder, which use AI-driven tools to develop products and services with limited early-stage funding, Ynet reported.

“One of the most interesting findings in the report is that the AI revolution has not changed the fact that young companies still need talented people in order to grow,” Ynet cited Adam Lazovski, co-founder and CEO of Dealigence, as saying.

“Experience shows that it is often during periods [of instability and change] that the most successful companies are built—companies that know how to do more with less, develop outstanding products and think about their business model from the earliest stages,” Lazovski added.

Poalim Tech is the tech division at Israel’s Bank Hapoalim, dedicated to the high-tech industry.

Dealigence provides top investors with real-time AI-driven insights and proprietary datasets that identify a company’s trajectory.

Business and Economy Science and Technology
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
An artist's rendering of an intelligence satellite to be developed by Israel and Germany. Image by Rafael Advanced Systems/TPS-IL.
Israel News
Israel and Germany partner on next-generation int satellite constellation
The first launch is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2027.
June 12, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
The U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva. Credit: U.N./Jean-Marc Ferré.
World News
UN ‘settler violence’ report based on distorted data
“The UN’s methodology is unreliable, as it has traditionally counted as ‘settler violence’ even incidents of self-defense by Jews,” international law expert Eugene Kontorovich told JNS.
June 12, 2026
David Isaac
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends an event in Nof Hagalil welcoming new immigrants from the Bnei Menashe community, flanked by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs, June 11, 2026. Photo by Haim Zach/GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu vows to bring entire Bnei Menashe community to Israel within four years
Speaking to new immigrants from northeastern India, the PM said all members of the community would be brought home as a government-backed aliyah initiative gathers pace.
June 12, 2026
JNS Staff
umanitarian Aid to Gaza
Israel News
Israel rejects European criticism of tougher Gaza NGO vetting
NGOs abused the system to carry out political advocacy, and even justify cooperation with terrorists.
June 12, 2026
David Isaac
The archaeological excavation at Ancient Shiloh, where three well-preserved storage jars dating back to the Middle Bronze Age were uncovered, June 12, 2026. Credit: Mishkan Shiloh Foundation.
Israel News
Ancient storage jars unearthed near Shiloh Tabernacle site
Archaeologists excavating at Ancient Shiloh uncovered three well-preserved Middle Bronze Age storage jars, days before the site’s annual wine festival.
June 12, 2026
Steve Linde
Squadron 106 of the Israeli Air Force at Tel Nof Base near Rehovot with newly enlisted Haredi soldiers. Credit: Israeli Air Force.
Israel News
IAF welcomes Haredi soldiers in new unit tailored to preserve religious lifestyle
“What makes these soldiers special is that they chose to come and serve without giving up who they are,” Israeli Air Force officer says.
June 12, 2026
JNS Staff
Trump Netanyahu
Think Twice
The biggest threat to Israel’s democracy? The Supreme Court
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Yonatan Green, Ep. 226
June 11, 2026 05:30 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Trump’s civilizational moment
Melanie Phillips
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
I am going to Israel anyway …
Stephen M. Flatow