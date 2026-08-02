Former senior Fatah official: Trump plan hinges on IDF ending Gaza strikes

Mohammed Dahlan, a former senior Fatah figure, said that Hamas and the other Gaza-based Palestinian terrorist groups have agreed to the 15-point peace plan proposed by the Trump administration’s “Board of Peace.” But “the success of the agreement now depends on Israel’s full commitment to ending its daily attacks in Gaza,” he said.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on July 30, in a Truth Social post, that Hamas agreed to the deal and to its disarmament. He called it a “Historic agreement for the complete disarmament of Hamas and all other armed groups in Gaza,” and a “monumental step toward lasting peace and security.”

According to point 2 of the plan, dubbed the “Roadmap for Implementing U.S. President Donald Trump’s Comprehensive Peace Plan in Gaza,” Israel will cease its military operations “fully and without delay.”

Dahlan, the former leader of Fatah in the Strip, said that Trump’s son-in-law and Middle East envoy Jared Kushner assured him that “he is working with the Israeli side to halt the attacks on Gaza. We continue our intensive contacts with the American side to ensure the faithful and complete implementation of the agreement.”

Dahlan said he hoped Gaza will see the dawn of a “new phase that restores hope and confidence in the future.”

He called on all the terrorist groups to fully commit to the agreement, “cease all armed manifestations and any actions that could provide Israel with a pretext to undermine it.”

Dahlan expressed confidence that the Gazans would be able to overcome all future challenges toward the creation of a Palestinian state.

Dahlan became a harsh critic of PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat when he headed the Palestinian Authority, and also of Arafat’s successor, Mahmoud Abbas, whom he served as P.A. minister for civil affairs and national security adviser. Dahlan lives in the United Arab Emirates.