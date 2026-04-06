More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Hamas: We will not disarm

“What the enemy is trying to push through today against the Palestinian resistance, via our brotherly mediators, is extremely dangerous,” the terrorist group said.

Apr. 6, 2026
JNS Staff

Hamas: We will not disarm

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Armed Hamas terrorists stand guard in Gaza City, Nov. 3, 2025. Photo by Omar al-Qattaa/AFP via Getty Images.
Hamas terrorists stand guard in Gaza City, Nov. 3, 2025. Photo by Omar al-Qattaa/AFP via Getty Images.
( Apr. 6, 2026 / JNS )

The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s “military wing,” on Sunday denounced calls for its disarmament under U.S. President Donald Trump’s ceasefire plan as “extremely dangerous.”

In a televised statement translated by Reuters, a Hamas spokesman said that raising the issue of demilitarization “in a crude manner” is unacceptable.

“What the enemy is trying to push through today against the Palestinian resistance, via our brotherly mediators, is extremely dangerous,” said Abu Obeida, a nom de guerre used by Hamas spokesmen.

The statement said Washington’s demands for disarmament were “nothing but an overt attempt to continue the genocide against our people, something we will not accept under any ‌circumstances.”

Abu Obeida urged mediators to address what he described as Israeli violations of the first phase of Trump’s plan before any discussion about the second ⁠phase.

“The enemy is the one who undermines the agreement,” the terrorist spokesman said.

Hamas has told mediators it will not discuss disarmament before receiving guarantees that the Israel Defense Forces will fully withdraw from the Gaza Strip, three sources told ‌Reuters on Thursday.

The terrorist group met with Egyptian, Qatari and Turkish mediators in Cairo on Wednesday and Thursday to give its first response to a disarmament proposal presented by Trump’s Board of Peace, two Egyptian sources and a Palestinian official told the wire agency.

Hamas presented several demands and proposed amendments to the Board’s plan, including an end to Israeli “violations,” implementation of the entire ceasefire plan and an IDF withdrawal ⁠from the enclave, the two Egyptian sources said. The sources said Hamas refused to discuss laying down weapons before those issues are addressed.

Nickolay Mladenov, the Board of Peace’s high representative for Gaza, said on Wednesday that “all sides have endorsed the plan, the international community has supported it, now is the time to agree to the framework for its implementation.”

The Board of Peace continues to work toward a Gaza “that is reconstructed and secured by the transitional Palestinian administration ... free of weapons and tunnels, and reunified with the reformed and legitimate Palestinian Authority,” he tweeted.

An unnamed senior U.S. official told NPR last month that mediators presented Hamas with the proposal in Cairo. However, a Hamas official told the U.S. public broadcaster that the Iranian-backed terrorist group was awaiting the outcome of the joint U.S.-Israeli campaign against the regime in Tehran before responding.

Under the terms of the proposal, Hamas would give up its heavy weapons, including rocket launchers, and share maps of its underground terror tunnel network, NPR reported.

Top Hamas leaders including Khaled Mashaal and Musa Abu Marzouk have rejected key parts of U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan in recent months, including disarmament, despite having agreed to the proposal in October.

“The resistance and its weapons are the ummah’s [Islamic nation’s] honor and pride,” Mashaal told an anti-Israel summit in Istanbul on Dec. 6.

“A thousand statements are not worth a single projectile of iron,” he said.

Gaza Strip Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Defense and Security
JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir in the Oval Office of the White House, Sept. 25, 2025. Photo by Daniel Torok/White House.
U.S. News
Pakistani mediators pass truce proposals to Washington, Tehran: report
“Iran has not responded yet,” a Pakistani source told Reuters.
Apr. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel Police Tape
Israel News
Tel Aviv man shot after trying to stab police
Suspect in his 50s tried to attack officer and commander before being neutralized; motive under investigation amid recent rise in attacks.
Apr. 6, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Epic Fury US Air Force
U.S. News
WATCH: US forces shoot down Iranian suicide drones
The UAVs were used “to threaten Americans and indiscriminately target civilians in neighboring countries.”
Apr. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
An MIM-104 missile interceptor, known as Patriot, is seen deployed in the UAE. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Defense of the UAE.
World News
UAE has ‘engaged’ over 500 Iranian ballistic missiles, 2,100 UAVs
On Sunday, the Gulf state’s air defenses downed nine ballistic missiles, a cruise missile and 50 drones fired from the Islamic Republic.

Apr. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Members of the Keter Unit—the Israel Prison Service Initial Reaction Force— are seen during an operation where Nukhba terrorists are being held at Ofer Prison, north of Jerusalem, Aug. 28, 2024. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Analysis
Reassessing the death penalty in Israel’s counter-terrorism framework
The new law seeks to operationalize long-standing legal provisions and strengthen deterrence against terrorist violence.
Apr. 6, 2026
Lt. Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch
Trump Netanyahu
Israel News
Netanyahu calls Trump: Deeply proud Israel could help save US pilot in Iran
The premier said the president expressed appreciation for Israel’s help in the daring rescue.
Apr. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Trump’s Iran strategy explained
Mar. 31, 2026
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
America armed the Gulf states for decades. Why won’t they fight?
Mitchell Bard
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
America learned to seize Iranian assets, but not to keep them
Stephen M. Flatow