Israel’s Home Front Command will conduct an emergency drill in Ashkelon and at Barzilai Medical Center on Wednesday, with residents expected to hear explosions and see increased activity by security and rescue personnel.

The exercise, involving police, firefighters, Magen David Adom and the Health Ministry, will simulate a mass-casualty incident to test emergency response and coordination. It is part of the International Preparedness & Response to Emergencies & Disasters (IPRED) Conference, held over the past two days with medical professionals from Israel and abroad.

The military said the drill was scheduled in advance and does not indicate a security threat.