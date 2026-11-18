Home Front Command to hold emergency drill in Ashkelon
Israel’s Home Front Command will conduct an emergency drill in Ashkelon and at Barzilai Medical Center on Wednesday, with residents expected to hear explosions and see increased activity by security and rescue personnel.
The exercise, involving police, firefighters, Magen David Adom and the Health Ministry, will simulate a mass-casualty incident to test emergency response and coordination. It is part of the International Preparedness & Response to Emergencies & Disasters (IPRED) Conference, held over the past two days with medical professionals from Israel and abroad.
The military said the drill was scheduled in advance and does not indicate a security threat.
תרגיל של כוחות הביטחון בהובלת פיקוד העורף יתקיים היום במרחב אשקלון— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 18, 2026
תרגיל של כוחות הביטחון בהובלת מחלקת הרפואה של פיקוד העורף, בשיתוף משטרת ישראל, לוחמי האש ממחוז דרום ויחידת ״להבה״ מארגון כבאות והצלה, מגן דוד אדום ומשרד הבריאות ייערך היום במרחב אשקלון ובבית החולים ברזילי, כחלק…