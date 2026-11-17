The U.S. military struck Qeshm Island, which the Iranian regime controls and which is in the Strait of Hormuz, a U.S. military official told JNS on Tuesday.

The strike targeted an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps missile launch site, the official said. The military official described the strike as an act of “self-defense.”

“The strike was in response to IRGC aggression targeting U.S. personnel and assets,” the official told JNS.

Earlier on Tuesday, Tehran fired multiple one-way attack drones at a U.S. radar facility in Bahrain.

The official said that U.S. Central Command “remains highly vigilant and fully postured” to protect Americans “across the region.”

Ahmad Nafisi, deputy governor of the southern Iranian province of Hormozgan, said that “the American attack” caused no damage to “residential, commercial or infrastructural areas,” Reuters reported, citing Iranian state media.

In a telephone interview with CNN last week, U.S. President Donald Trump said that renewed fighting with Iran was “highly unlikely” if negotiations progressed toward dismantling Tehran’s nuclear program and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

“I would if necessary, but we hit them really hard,” he said. “They’re withering away financially. We’ve hit them militarily. We could finish them off.”