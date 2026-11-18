Much has been written and discussed about the existential slap in the face that Oct. 7 represented for the State of Israel, its leaders and its citizens.

We saw with a newfound clarity the reality that there was an agenda, a plan and a desire to destroy the State of Israel. Above all, we have come to understand the naive danger in wishing and hoping that our adversaries were not that different from ourselves, desirous of the same things that we value and strive for.

While it seems to rankle and even offend our liberal sensibilities, we have come to understand that Islam harnessed as an ideology is the antithesis of George Bush’s pronouncement that it is “a religion of peace.”

We have learned the hard way to take threats literally and not blithely to dismiss them as letting off steam metaphorically. We have had to accept the reality that we live in a tough neighborhood with adversaries who share precious little of what we hold dearest and for whom the overriding goal is seeing the destruction of our nation with its replacement by an Islamic Caliphate.

All of this has been a necessary and painful lesson in international realpolitik. The problem is that we have yet to undergo a similar removal of rose-colored glasses when it comes to the reality of our own internal society.

Simply stated, we need a candid assessment of the reality of the Arab population of Israel. Such a reckoning is not easy to contemplate nor easily done. We recoil at the prospect of making across-the-board stereotypes or turning a blind eye to judging people as individuals, rather than as part of a collective.

That said, we cannot allow ourselves to be oblivious to the prevalent reality or the possibilities that the recent election might augur and make more realistic.

We simply cannot ignore the fundamental reality that many in the national political Arab community reject the idea that Israel is a Jewish and democratic state. Not that they don’t recognize this as the current reality, but they don’t all accept it as a given—as a basic, fundamental component of living in Israel.

To that end, Israel cannot allow Arab political parties to have influence in, let alone control over, the ability of Israel to defend itself.

This, of course, means defense from external foes. But what about defending against threats from within? How do Israeli authorities deal with widespread illegal weaponry, rampant crime and a growing Arab effort to dominate the Galilee, as well as the Negev?

These realities cannot be divorced from an underlying realization that demographics tied to an ideology of non-acceptance is a formula for internal chaos.

I respect that Arab citizens have equal rights under Israeli law. To disparage that would be a denigration of the ideals of Zionism. And, of course, I recognize that there are a great many Arabs who, looking around the neighborhood, are very content to live in Israel and want it to continue to prosper.

Still, certain realities must be addressed. There needs to be a critical review of the curriculum and teaching materials in Arab schools for the purpose of promoting identification with the State of Israel and expunging content that denigrates living in the Jewish State of Israel.

We need to treat the proliferation of illegal weapons in Arab communities as a major potential threat to Jewish communities and the integrity of the state. And we have to stop the double standard that makes it easier for Arab communities to expand and for Arabs to purchase state land than it is for Jewish communities and Jewish purchasers.

The prevailing attitude of our Supreme Court that the Arabs are a beleaguered minority is completely contrary to the reality of the peripheral areas where they are increasingly dominant. At a minimum, there must be a level playing field between Arabs and Jews so that Jewish communities can maintain their own integrity as communities.

It is difficult to make these observations, but I believe that most Jewish Israelis would like to see more cooperation and even integration with Arab Israelis.

However, we also need to be realistic and not expect that our desires are always reciprocated. We cannot decide that Arab Israelis want what Jewish Israelis want, and that all that is missing is goodwill and the diminution of suspicion.

The reality that Arabs, domestic and international, have their own values, sensibilities and agendas must not be limited to external adversaries. We must recognize and accept that it also applies to many Arabs within Israel’s borders.