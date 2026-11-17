Moshe Katz, who was allegedly punched unconscious outside an Israeli restaurant in Manhattan after saying “Am Yisrael Chai” on Jan. 28, 2024, is suing his alleged attacker for violating his civil rights in what he claims was an antisemitic assault.

The lawsuit, filed by the National Jewish Advocacy Center on Sept. 2 in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleges that Sami Bibovic attacked Katz because of his Jewish identity, leaving him with fractured bones, a severe concussion and lasting medical problems.

An amended complaint filed on Oct. 26 seeks compensatory and punitive damages under federal, New York state and New York City civil rights laws. NJAC, which brought the case with support from StandWithUs, announced the legal action on Monday.

Bibovic was previously prosecuted in connection with the alleged assault, and the criminal proceedings concluded within a year of the incident, according to the complaint. The filing does not specify the outcome of the case. (JNS sought comment from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.)

“Defendant intentionally assaulted plaintiff because of his Jewish identity, thereby subjecting him to discrimination based on his Jewish race, ancestry and ethnic characteristics,” the complaint states.

According to the filing, Katz was standing with Jewish friends outside HaSalon, an Israeli restaurant at 735 10th Avenue, shortly after midnight when Bibovic and another man, identified in the complaint as “John Doe,” approached the group and asked whether the establishment was Israeli.

An Israeli flag was displayed outside the establishment, and one of Katz’s friends was wearing a necklace bearing the Hebrew word chai, which means “life.”

After a member of the group confirmed that the restaurant was Israeli, the two men allegedly began making “hostile and offensive comments about Jewish and Israeli people and the State of Israel,” the complaint states.

‘Antisemitic animus’

Katz, who had been standing several feet away, approached his friend, put his arm around him and “quietly asked him to leave the area so that the encounter would end,” according to the complaint.

Bibovic then allegedly began directing hostile comments at Katz, who responded by saying “Am Yisrael Chai,” meaning “the People of Israel live.”

“Immediately after plaintiff said, ‘Am Yisrael Chai,’ defendant, without provocation or justification, crossed the space separating plaintiff from defendant and violently punched plaintiff in the face with a closed fist,” the complaint states.

The blow knocked Katz unconscious and caused extensive bleeding. One of his friends called 911, and responding emergency personnel transported him to a hospital, where he was treated for nasal fractures and lacerations.

Katz was subsequently diagnosed with post-concussion syndrome, which allegedly caused speech difficulties, headaches, insomnia, impaired vision, fatigue and difficulty concentrating. The complaint also states that he suffered psychological trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder.

He has undergone physical, occupational, vision and speech therapy, as well as mental-health treatment, and was prescribed at least 15 medications, some of which he continues to take, according to the filing.

“But for defendant’s antisemitic animus toward plaintiff’s Jewish race, ancestry and ethnicity, the assault would not have occurred,” the filing states.

Alan Scheiner, senior litigation counsel at the National Jewish Advocacy Center, told JNS that it is “necessary and important to pursue justice in cases where Jews are harmed because of antisemitic animus, and this is such a case.”

“There is a sense sometimes in New York City, especially, that it’s open season on Jews,” Scheiner said. “Statistically, six out of every seven days of the week, there is some form of hate crime against Jews in New York City, and that shows that people feel that they have permission from someone to attack Jews.”

“In fact, there is no such permission,” he told JNS. “It’s a grievous violation of law, and there are civil remedies that are available, even when the criminal law fails to see that justice is done.”

“It’s important that people know that these sorts of attacks do not go unanswered,” he added.

Katz is seeking damages for the alleged violation of his civil rights, as well as assault and battery, bias-related violence and discriminatory harassment. The lawsuit requests a jury trial, monetary damages, civil penalties and attorneys’ fees.