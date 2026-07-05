Huckabee, Ohana play US national anthem on guitar to mark semiquincentennial

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee and Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” together on guitar to mark the semiquincentennial of American independence.

A nice America 250 message from my friend & guitar partner @AmirOhana Speaker of the Knesset. His guitar chops are 🔥 https://t.co/N1VfL4BrO8 — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) July 4, 2026

“Today, this Fourth of July, the free world marks a truly historic occasion: the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States of America,” Ohana said in the video, which he posted to X on Saturday night.

“In one of humanity’s greatest achievements, America’s founding fathers established the first great modern republic—a beacon of freedom that, to this day, continues to guide mankind toward liberty and human dignity,” the Knesset speaker continued.

“On behalf of the Knesset and the people of Israel, I extend our heartfelt congratulations to the great people of the United States,” he said. “I extend our gratitude for America’s leadership, and for its ironclad alliance with Israel; an alliance stronger today than ever before.

“God bless Israel. God bless America. God bless each and every one of you,” Ohana concluded.

Huckabee added in a separate post, “A nice America 250 message from my friend & guitar partner @AmirOhana Speaker of the Knesset.”

To mark the anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, the facade of Israel’s parliament was illuminated in red, white and blue on Saturday night.

Throughout the past week, the Knesset’s entrance displayed photographs and videos of visits by American presidents, speakers of the House of Representatives and other top U.S. officials.