More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

IDF hits Hezbollah sites, drone launchers in Southern Lebanon

The Israeli military said it struck terror infrastructure in Tyre, including sites used to launch explosive drones at troops.

JNS Staff
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in Tyre, Lebanon on June 9, 2026. Photo by Kawant Haju / AFP via Getty Images.
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in Tyre, Lebanon on June 9, 2026. Photo by Kawant Haju / AFP via Getty Images.
(Jun. 10, 2026 / JNS)

The Israeli military said on Wednesday it carried out a series of strikes on Hezbollah targets in Southern Lebanon over the past 24 hours, including sites in the Tyre area used to launch attacks against Israeli forces.

The Israel Defense Forces said it hit six infrastructure sites in Tyre used by by the Iranian terror proxy to advance attacks against Israel and troops operating in Southern Lebanon.

One of the targets included a site used to launch explosive drones at Israeli soldiers, the military said.

Elsewhere in Southern Lebanon, the IDF said it struck ready-to-use launchers, terrorists in areas where Israeli troops are active, and additional militant infrastructure.

Hezbollah
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Trump waving plane Air Force One
U.S. News
Trump vows Iran will ‘pay the price’ for stalling ceasefire talks
“They’ve taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them,” said the president.
June 10, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to supporters on the night of the Israeli elections at Likud Party headquarters in Tel Aviv, March 2, 2020. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Israel News
Likud confirms Netanyahu to seek reelection, after Trump notes ‘amazing career’
“With God’s help, he will win,” tweeted the ruling party.
June 10, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. Vice President JD Vance speaks with reporters on May 28, 2026 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Photo by Matt Rourke-Pool/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Vance: United States ‘very close’ to Iran nuclear deal
The VP said an agreement could come within days or months, but is expected before the November midterm elections.
June 10, 2026
JNS Staff
Graffiti on the wall of a recently closed-down Jewish-run business in Melbourne. Credit: Courtesy of the Zionist Federation of Australia.
World News
Latino lawmakers say no to Colombian president’s ‘Heil Hitler’ tweet
The pushback follows earlier condemnation of the inflammatory rhetoric by the Israeli Foreign Ministry alongside leading American Jewish organizations.
June 10, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Israel Allies Foundation
U.S. News
Capitol Hill to mark Jerusalem Day in shadow of Iran war
The annual event serves as a reaffirmation of the faith-based support for Israel among millions of Americans, a bedrock of the relationship between the two nations.
June 10, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Students set up a camp at the University of Copenhagen's City Campus in Copenhagen, Denmark, on May 6, 2024. Photo by THOMAS TRAASDAHL/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Danish university condemns lecturer’s ‘death to IDF’ slide
The lawmaker who exposed the affair said he’d seen a “flood” of support from students for the teacher’s actions.
June 10, 2026
Canaan Lidor
1967 Six-Day War, Israeli Tank
JNS TV / Straight Up
June anniversaries underscore Israel’s transformation from vulnerability to strength
June 8, 2026 07:13 AM
Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
On marathons and mitzvahs
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon is compromised
Moshe Phillips