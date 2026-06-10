IDF hits Hezbollah sites, drone launchers in Southern Lebanon

The Israeli military said on Wednesday it carried out a series of strikes on Hezbollah targets in Southern Lebanon over the past 24 hours, including sites in the Tyre area used to launch attacks against Israeli forces.

The Israel Defense Forces said it hit six infrastructure sites in Tyre used by by the Iranian terror proxy to advance attacks against Israel and troops operating in Southern Lebanon.

One of the targets included a site used to launch explosive drones at Israeli soldiers, the military said.

Elsewhere in Southern Lebanon, the IDF said it struck ready-to-use launchers, terrorists in areas where Israeli troops are active, and additional militant infrastructure.