Vance: United States ‘very close’ to Iran nuclear deal

Vice President JD Vance said the United States is “very close” to a long-term agreement addressing Iran’s nuclear program, but cautioned that a deal could be reached within days or take several months.

In a preview of an interview with CBS News airing on “CBS Sunday Morning,” Vance said the administration aims to secure an agreement that prevents Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon beyond President Donald Trump’s term. He added that a deal would “absolutely” come before the November midterm elections.

“Right now, I feel that we are in a position to get a deal that is good for the United States economically and that really does deal with the Iranian nuclear program, not just now, not just while Donald Trump is president, but for the long term, to where my kids can say when they’re adults, ‘Iran is not going to have a nuclear weapon,’” Vance told Robert Costa.

“That’s the goal of the policy. And I think we’re very close to achieving that goal. But we still got some wood to chop. We’re going to keep doing it,” he added.

“I think we’re going to know a lot before the midterm elections,” he said. “Look, I think that the deal could happen in the next week, but the deal could also happen months from now.”