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News   Israel News

IDF and diplomat vote count expected to finish by Thursday, election committee tells JNS

JNS Staff
Israel elections
Israelis cast their ballots at a polling station in Jerusalem during Election Day in Israel, Oct. 27, 2026. Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
(Oct. 28, 2026 / JNS)

Israel’s Central Elections Committee will begin counting double-envelope ballots later on Wednesday and hopes to finish by Thursday evening, a committee spokesperson told JNS.

Double-envelope ballots are cast by Israel Defense Forces personnel, diplomats, hospital patients and other eligible voters who cannot vote at their assigned polling stations.

Each ballot is sealed inside a second envelope bearing the voter’s identifying details. Election officials use it to confirm that the person did not vote twice, before counting the anonymous ballot.

Israeli Elections
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