IDF and diplomat vote count expected to finish by Thursday, election committee tells JNS

Israel’s Central Elections Committee will begin counting double-envelope ballots later on Wednesday and hopes to finish by Thursday evening, a committee spokesperson told JNS.

Double-envelope ballots are cast by Israel Defense Forces personnel, diplomats, hospital patients and other eligible voters who cannot vote at their assigned polling stations.

Each ballot is sealed inside a second envelope bearing the voter’s identifying details. Election officials use it to confirm that the person did not vote twice, before counting the anonymous ballot.