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IDF arrests over 70 wanted suspects, confiscates weapons in Judea and Samaria raids

In addition, more than 100,000 shekels were confiscated, intended for use in terrorism by charitable organizations that transfer funds to Hamas.

Apr. 19, 2026

IDF arrests over 70 wanted suspects, confiscates weapons in Judea and Samaria raids

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Israel Defense Forces soldiers work to demolish the home of a terrorist who participated in the Judea shooting attack that killed a 12-year-old Israeli boy and wounded three other civilians in late 2024, March 14, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel Defense Forces soldiers work to demolish the home of a terrorist who participated in a Judea shooting attack that killed a 12-year-old Israeli boy and wounded three other civilians in late 2024, March 14, 2026. Credit: IDF.
( Apr. 19, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli forces arrested more than 70 wanted suspects, including individuals identified as members of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, during dozens of operations across Judea and Samaria over the past week, the military said.

Those detained included alleged weapons smugglers and individuals accused of manufacturing Molotov cocktails.

Troops located and confiscated drones and other weapons, including M16 and M4 rifles, pistols, shotguns and improvised “Carlo”-type firearms, along with ammunition, incitement materials and other military equipment, the military said.

In addition, more than 100,000 shekels ($33,000) were confiscated, which were intended for use in terrorism by charitable organizations that transfer funds to Hamas.

“IDF forces in the Judea and Samaria Division, both regular and reserve, continue to operate both offensively and defensively to maintain the security of the citizens of the State of Israel,” the military said.

Judea and Samaria Defense and Security Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
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