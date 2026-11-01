IDF demolishes Hebron homes of Palestinian terrorists who killed two soldiers

Israeli troops including soldiers from the Yahalom elite combat engineering unit on Friday demolished the homes in Hebron of two Palestinian terrorists who killed Staff Sgt. Ron Yonatan Roytman, 23, and Sgt. Yuval Shai Svilem, 20, near the Yehuda Junction in the Hebron area of Judea on Oct. 23.

The demolitions were carried out a week after the clash, marking an “unprecedentedly short interval” between an attack and the demolition of the terrorists’ homes, the IDF said in a statement.

The two terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces, and three more soldiers were wounded.

On Thursday, IDF soldiers also demolished three monuments commemorating terrorists associated with attacks and incitement to terrorism, the army added.