US forces disable tanker defying renewed Iran blockade

U.S. forces disabled an oil tanker in the Arabian Gulf on Wednesday as part of renewed naval blockade measures targeting Iran, according to U.S. Central Command.

The Curacao-flagged tanker M/T Belma was heading toward Iran’s Kharg Island in international waters and ignored multiple warnings, according to CENTCOM. A U.S. aircraft fired missiles into the vessel’s smokestack, disabling it and preventing it from continuing to Iran, according to the statement.

U.S. forces resumed enforcement of the blockade at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday (11 p.m. in Israel), according to the command. In the first 24 hours, two commercial vessels were redirected after complying with instructions, while one vessel was disable for noncompliance.

“U.S. forces remain vigilant and prepared to ensure full compliance,” said CENTCOM.