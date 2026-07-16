Shin Bet to join fight against Israel’s Arab-sector crime

The Israeli government approved a plan on Wednesday to involve the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) in the fight against Arab-sector crime, joining forces with the Israel Police, according to the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office.

Funded at approximately half a billion shekels (~$ 167 million), the five-year plan will advance “an unprecedented national effort” to combat criminal organizations in the Arab population, including the establishment of a new Shin Bet unit dedicated to combat smuggling and weapons trafficking, as well as bolstering intelligence and operational capabilities, according to the statement.

Moreover, 130 new personnel positions will be allocated to the Shin Bet, alongside a permanent budget allocation of 35 million shekels (~$11.7 million) annually, beginning in 2026.

The Israel Police will receive some 132 million shekels (~$44 million) out of the total budget “to establish a dedicated national unit to combat crime in the Arab society, including the establishment of technological systems and procurement of advanced operational equipment,” according to the PMO.

The initiative was led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Social Equality Minister May Golan and Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

“Involving the ISA in the fight against crime in Arab society, which has become a national plague, is dramatic news and a significant step in the all-out war we are waging against criminal organizations,” Netanyahu was quoted in the statement as saying.

“Combining the intelligence, operational, and technological capabilities of the ISA, alongside the activities of the Israel Police and all law enforcement agencies, will allow us to utilize the best tools available to the State, including advanced means and intelligence capabilities, to reach the heads of criminal organizations, strike at their infrastructure, and restore personal security to our citizens,” the prime minister continued.

“We will not accept a reality of violence, extortion, and murder in our streets. The State of Israel will act with determination, strength, and without compromise to eradicate criminal organizations and restore security to the streets.”

Approved by the Government: Led by Prime Minister Netanyahu and Ministers May Golan and Ben-Gvir, the ISA will join the fight to eradicate crime in a joint plan with the police, funded at approximately half a billion NIS.



The Government has approved the plan led by Prime… — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) July 15, 2026

Following the announcement, Ben-Gvir congratulated his colleagues for approving the plan.

“Now it’s official—we’re making history!” he wrote on X in Hebrew.

“The Shin Bet will enter the fight against crime in Arab society... with the aim of restoring security to Israeli citizens and striking organized crime with an iron fist,” he added.

The number of deaths in Israel due to intra-Arab violence rose in 2025, during which 252 Arab citizens lost their lives in shootings and crimes within their own communities.

A renewed surge in violence within the Arab community took place this year, claiming 144 lives so far, according to Maariv. The figure is higher than at the same point last year, which until now was considered the deadliest on record.