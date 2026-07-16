Israeli FM meets US House Foreign Affairs chair
Gideon Sa’ar met Rep. Brian Mast in Washington to discuss Iran-backed threats and border security.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar met in Washington on Wednesday with U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.) to discuss regional security challenges, including the threat posed by the Iranian regime and its terror proxies.
Sa’ar emphasized that Jerusalem would not allow “radical forces” to establish a presence along its borders that could endanger its citizens, he said in an X post on Thursday.
He described Mast as a “steadfast friend of Israel and a true champion of the U.S.-Israel alliance.”
It was a pleasure to meet again with House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman @RepBrianMast, a steadfast friend of Israel and a true champion of the U.S.-Israel alliance.— Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) July 15, 2026
We discussed the rapidly evolving regional picture, and the ongoing threat Iran and its terror proxies pose… pic.twitter.com/NqzKY3FV8U