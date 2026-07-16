Israeli FM meets US House Foreign Affairs chair

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar met in Washington on Wednesday with U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.) to discuss regional security challenges, including the threat posed by the Iranian regime and its terror proxies.

Sa’ar emphasized that Jerusalem would not allow “radical forces” to establish a presence along its borders that could endanger its citizens, he said in an X post on Thursday.

He described Mast as a “steadfast friend of Israel and a true champion of the U.S.-Israel alliance.”