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News   Israel News

Israeli FM meets US House Foreign Affairs chair

Gideon Sa’ar met Rep. Brian Mast in Washington to discuss Iran-backed threats and border security.

JNS Staff
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, right, meets with Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, in Washington on July 16, 2026. Credit: Israeli Foreign Ministry.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, right, meets with Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, in Washington on July 15, 2026. Credit: Israeli Foreign Ministry.
(July 16, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar met in Washington on Wednesday with U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.) to discuss regional security challenges, including the threat posed by the Iranian regime and its terror proxies.

Sa’ar emphasized that Jerusalem would not allow “radical forces” to establish a presence along its borders that could endanger its citizens, he said in an X post on Thursday.

He described Mast as a “steadfast friend of Israel and a true champion of the U.S.-Israel alliance.”

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