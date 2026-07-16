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Watch: UNSCO ‘finally acknowledged’ Hamas stealing aid, Israel says

A senior U.N. official condemned the terror group for its “obstruction of humanitarian operations.”

JNS Staff
Aid supplies enter Gaza through the Rafah Crossing with Egypt, Feb. 1, 2026. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Aid supplies enter Gaza through the Rafah Crossing with Egypt, Feb. 1, 2026. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
(July 16, 2026 / JNS)

The Israel Foreign Ministry on Wednesday congratulated a U.N. agency for “finally” acknowledging that the terrorist group ruling Gaza is disrupting the distribution of humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

Israel has said “time and again” that Hamas has been “stealing humanitarian aid. Hamas must go,” the ministry tweeted.

The ministry’s post refers to a senior U.N. official who accused Hamas earlier this week of intimidating aid workers and making assistance operations increasingly dangerous.

“I strongly condemn the recent obstruction of humanitarian operations in Gaza by the de facto authorities, which endangered humanitarian personnel, intimidated workers delivering lifesaving food assistance and disrupted life-saving humanitarian operations,” said Ramiz Alakbarov, U.N. Deputy Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, on Monday.

He went on to say that “armed personnel” affiliated with Hamas on Sunday “forcibly entered the Abu Rashid food distribution point in Jabalia, North Gaza. The forces also entered a WFP [World Food Programme] warehouse and reportedly assaulted two truck drivers who were delivering humanitarian supplies.”

The head of UNSCO, a body responsible for coordinating political and humanitarian efforts relating to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, continued: “These incidents are not isolated. They are completely unacceptable and reflect an increasingly dangerous pattern of intimidation, violence and obstruction, including smuggling attempts, targeting and abusing humanitarian operations.”

“They are placing humanitarian workers at risk, disrupting the delivery of life-saving assistance, and further constraining the ability of humanitarian organizations to operate at a time when civilians across Gaza continue to face immense and pressing humanitarian conditions,” added Alakbarov.

Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Gaza Strip United Nations Anti-Israel Bias
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