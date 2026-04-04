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IDF: Hezbollah fire hits UNIFIL post in Southern Lebanon, injuring three

The terror group “continues to operate in a manner that endangers international forces and harms U.N. personnel operating in the area,” the IDF said.

Apr. 4, 2026

IDF: Hezbollah fire hits UNIFIL post in Southern Lebanon, injuring three

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Guterres Lebanon
António Guterres, the United Nations secretary-general, at the headquarters of the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in Naqoura, Lebanon, on Jan. 17, 2025. Credit: Pasqual Gorriz/U.N. Photo.
( Apr. 4, 2026 / JNS )

The Israel Defense Forces on Friday identified a launch by the Hezbollah terrorist organization that struck a UNIFIL post in the Al-Aadaissah area of Southern Lebanon, the military said.

As a result of the fire, three U.N. personnel were injured, two of them seriously.

“A review of the launch trajectory clearly indicates that the fire was carried out by Hezbollah,” the IDF said.

“The Hezbollah terrorist organization continues to operate in a manner that endangers international forces and harms U.N. personnel operating in the area,” it added.

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