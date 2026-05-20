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Justice Dept to form advisory committee to combat ‘rising tide’ of Jew-hatred

“Protecting civil rights of every American remains a core responsibility of the Department of Justice,” Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche stated.

May 20, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
U.S. Department of Justice
The sign on the Robert F. Kennedy Building, headquarters of the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. Credit: Tada Images/Shutterstock.
( May 20, 2026 / JNS )

The U.S. Department of Justice announced on Tuesday that it will establish a new advisory body aimed at combating Jew-hatred nationwide.

The Anti-Semitism Advisory Committee will provide recommendations to the attorney general and Justice Department leadership on responding to what the department called the “rising tide” of antisemitism across the United States.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche stated that U.S. President Donald Trump “has made combating antisemitism a top priority for this administration,” and praised Leo Terrell, chair of the U.S. Justice Department’s task force on Jew-hatred, for his leadership on the issue.

Terrell will lead the committee, which the department said will consist of “citizen leaders dedicated to combating antisemitism,” subject to Trump’s approval. Members will come from a range of backgrounds but share “a common goal of developing innovative solutions to address antisemitism across the country,” according to the department.

The initiative builds on the Trump administration’s broader efforts to combat antisemitism, including an executive order directing federal agencies to use all available legal tools to protect Jewish Americans from discrimination, threats and violence.

“Protecting civil rights of every American remains a core responsibility of the Department of Justice,” Blanche stated.

Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward, who oversees the department’s cases involving religious-liberty protections, stated that the administration “is using every tool available to confront antisemitic threats, support local communities, and ensure that radical activists and violent extremists do not intimidate law-abiding Americans.”

Legal Affairs
Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim is a Washington-based correspondent for JNS, primarily covering the U.S. State Department and Congress. He is the senior U.S. correspondent at the Israel-based i24NEWS TV network.
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