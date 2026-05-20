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News   Israel News

IDF responds to suspected terrorist attack in Samaria

One person reportedly sustained light injuries in the vehicular assault.

May 20, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers guard a bus stop on Route 60 near the entrance to the Israeli community of Ofra in Samaria, Dec. 16, 2018. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.
Israeli soldiers guard a bus stop on Route 60 near the entrance to the Israeli community of Ofra in Samaria, Dec. 16, 2018. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.
( May 20, 2026 / JNS )

Israel Defense Forces soldiers on Wednesday responded to reports of a suspected terrorist car-ramming near Ofra in the Binyamin region of Samaria, the military confirmed.

“A report was received regarding an attempted ramming attack adjacent to the area of Ofra. The details are under review,” the army stated.

According to the Hatzalah Judea and Samaria (Rescuers Without Borders) NGO, one person sustained light injuries in the attack.

This is a developing story.

Judea and Samaria Defense and Security
JNS Staff
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