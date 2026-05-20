IDF responds to suspected terrorist attack in Samaria

Israel Defense Forces soldiers on Wednesday responded to reports of a suspected terrorist car-ramming near Ofra in the Binyamin region of Samaria, the military confirmed.

“A report was received regarding an attempted ramming attack adjacent to the area of Ofra. The details are under review,” the army stated.

According to the Hatzalah Judea and Samaria (Rescuers Without Borders) NGO, one person sustained light injuries in the attack.

This is a developing story.