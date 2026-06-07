More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Poetic choosings

A response to why certain Jewish creative writers were left out of an anthology.

Yisrael Medad
Naomi Shemer in 1967. Credit: Boris Carmi/National Library of Israel/Meitar Collection/The Pritzker Family National Photography Collection via Wikimedia Commons.
Naomi Shemer in 1967. Credit: Boris Carmi/National Library of Israel/Meitar Collection/The Pritzker Family National Photography Collection via Wikimedia Commons.
Yisrael Medad
Yisrael Medad Yisrael Medad
Yisrael Medad is an American-born Israeli journalist, author and former director of educational programming at the Menachem Begin Heritage Center. A graduate of Yeshiva University, he made aliyah in 1970 and has since held key roles in Israeli politics, media and education. A member of Israel’s Media Watch executive board, he has contributed to major publications, including The Los Angeles Times, The Jerusalem Post and International Herald Tribune. He and his wife, who have five children, live in Shilo.
(Jun. 7, 2026 / JNS)

Dear Yisrael Medad,

Your article on my anthology, This Longing City: Modern Hebrew Poems of Jerusalem, as published in the Akron Jewish News (a subscriber to JNS), was forwarded to me. I am writing to assure you that no literature was “canceled”—that is, excluded from the anthology—on the basis of my political positions. In selecting poems, my primary criterion was aesthetic—namely, what I considered each poem’s literary strength and impact.

Regarding the authors you note as not included in the anthology, I am happy to clarify that Jabotinsky’s “Ir Shalom” was not included because it was written 40 years before the starting point I chose for this anthology. An anthologist must make choices, and mine was to have the collection represent 100 years of poetic output. Extending beyond that span would have made the collection unwieldy.

Yitshak Shalev’s poems were not included because I felt they were not as strong as others from his historical moment. There are, of course, many poets from that period who were not included, and I could not tell you what their political positions were.

Naomi Shemer was not included because she was primarily a lyricist, rather than a poet. Other lyricists who wrote beautiful poems on Jerusalem were also not included.

Regarding the most significant omission, Uri Zvi Greenberg, his poems were not included because his literary estate does not grant permission for his work to appear in anthologies. You are absolutely right that I should have noted Greenberg’s absence in the introduction (and Amir Gilboa’s as well, as permission to include his work was also not granted). This was a significant and regrettable oversight on my part.

As you will no doubt recognize, this anthology is an extended celebration of the city we both love. It is also the first of its kind to reach an English-language audience. It would be unfortunate if potential readers were to “cancel” this anthology—and its 41 Hebrew poets spanning 100 years and representing a wide range of political positions—because of your article’s title and the implications that follow.

Respectfully yours,
Rachel Tzvia Back

***

In response to my May 25 column, “Poetic wipeout,” Rachel Tzvia Back has clarified to me that no literature was “canceled”—that is, excluded from the anthology—on the basis of her political positions. Her primary concern in selecting the poems was an aesthetic concern for each poem’s literary strength and impact.

Yitshak Shalev’s poems were not included because she felt they were not as strong as others from his historical moment. Naomi Shemer was not included because she was primarily a lyricist rather than a poet. Regarding the most significant omission—Uri Zvi Greenberg—his poems were not included because his literary estate does not grant permission for his work to appear in anthologies.

She granted that I was absolutely right that she should have noted Greenberg’s absence in the introduction (and Amir Gilboa’s as well, as permission to include his work was also not granted). This was a significant and regrettable oversight on my part.
She also expressed regret that it could be unfortunate if potential readers were to “cancel” this anthology because of your article’s title and the implications that follow.

My reaction is that I am glad she regrets a quite simple obligation to her readers, especially when publishing an anthology, which is to explain not only why some material appears and other material is rejected. As for Greenberg, I did note that she did not obtain the family’s permission for publication. As for Shemer, since Bob Dylan was awarded a Nobel Prize for Literature while being a lyricist (unlike Leonard Cohen, who, in addition to being a lyricist, actually had volumes of his poetry published), I do think her decision not to include the words to the song “Jerusalem of Gold” unfortunate, as a note could have been added.

As for Shalev, I disagree with her estimation mainly because his pre-1967 poems are strong, and they could have been a substitution for the lack of Greenberg’s work.

In any case, all Hebrew literature in translation should be read, and I trust the interested public will do so.

Yisrael Medad

Jewish Education
MORE FROM JNS
IDF Commando Brigade in training in 2017. Photo courtesy of the IDF.
Israel News
‘CNN': Israeli commandos operated to Iran’s north in Azerbaijan
Jerusalem reportedly ran a network of covert operations across the Middle East to facilitate a concerted military effort during the war against Tehran.
June 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Head of the Otzma Yehudit faction party Itamar Ben Gvir attends a faction meeting in the Israeli parliament on December 8, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90 *** Local Caption *** סיעת עוצמה יהודית כנסת בן גביר
Israel News
Ben-Gvir: Irish ban proves ‘I must have done something right’
Ireland’s government bars Israel’s national security minister from entry in the wake of video in which he is seen taunting Gaza protest flotilla activists.
June 6, 2026
JNS Staff
A ship remains anchored on May 16, 2026 in the Strait of Hormuz near Larak Island, Iran. Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images.
U.S. News
CENTCOM: Iran fired seven ballistic missiles at Kuwait, Bahrain, drones at Hormuz
Tehran has not yet succumbed to U.S. demands because Iranians are “strong and proud,” President Trump says in an interview.
June 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Travelers walking down a jet bridge to board a plane. Credit: Masi/Pexels.
U.S. News
SCOOP: Diaspora communities under antisemitic fire ask to immigrate to America, per State Dept official
Yehuda Kaploun, special envoy at the department, declined to comment on the news and said broadly that governments must protect their Jews.
June 5, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Israeli soldiers at the entrance to Kibbutz Be'eri, near the Gaza Border, Oct. 9, 2023. Photo by Yossi Zamir/Flash90.
Israel News
Dramatic shift in Israeli public opposition to a Palestinian state after Oct. 7
Opposition to a Palestinian state surged to 79% in the aftermath of the Hamas attack.
June 5, 2026
JNS Staff
Captain Eitan Shmuel Lemberg, 21. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF officer KIA in Hezbollah attack in Southern Lebanon
Capt. Eitan Shmuel Lemberg was killed when an anti-tank missile struck his tank north of the Litani River, a day after a U.S.-brokered ceasefire proposal was announced.
June 5, 2026
JNS Staff
Think Twice
Antisemites aren’t paying a price for their hate
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest David Harsanyi, Ep. 225
Jun. 4, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The deadly illusion of ‘quiet’ in Lebanon
Stephen M. Flatow
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The parade was no place for an anti-Zionist Jew-hater
Jonathan S. Tobin