More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

WATCH: IDF finds Hezbollah weapons cache in civilian structure

Israeli troops north of the Litani River uncovered armaments at civilian sites, including a cache of rifles and missiles stored next to a crib.

JNS Staff
Weapons, ammunition and military gear lie on a bed beside a baby crib in what the Israeli military says was a Hezbollah arms cache found inside a civilian home in Southern Lebanon. Credit: IDF.
Weapons, ammunition and military gear stored next to a crib in what the Israeli military says was a Hezbollah arms cache found inside a civilian home in Southern Lebanon. Credit: IDF.
(Jun. 10, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli troops operating north of the Litani River in Southern Lebanon uncovered several Hezbollah weapons caches inside civilian structures, including one facility where arms were stored alongside a crib, the military said on Tuesday.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, soldiers from the Givati Brigade found stockpiles in the areas of Zawtar al-Gharbiyah and Zawtar al-Sharqiyah containing rifles, anti-tank missiles and launchers, grenades, drones and communications equipment. The military said the weapons storage facility with the crib was used by Hezbollah’s Radwan Force terrorists.

“These weapons were used by Hezbollah terrorists to plan and carry out terror attacks against IDF soldiers operating in the area,” the military said. “This is yet another example of Hezbollah’s military activity within the civilian population and civilian infrastructure in southern Lebanon, and of the terrorist organization’s cynical exploitation of both to further its terrorist activities.”

The IDF said more than 40 Hezbollah terrorists have been killed since the start of Givati operations north of the Litani.

Hezbollah
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
An Israeli interfaith delegation at the Majlis of Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, chairman of the Defense Affairs, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of the UAE Federal National Council and chairman of the Manara Center for Coexistence and Dialogue, June 2026. Credit: Manara Center.
Abraham Accords
Largest-ever Israeli interfaith delegation visits UAE
More than 30 religious leaders traveled to Abu Dhabi to reinforce Jewish-Muslim cooperation and the people-to-people dimension of the Abraham Accords.
June 10, 2026
Steve Linde
From left: Professor Rami I. Aqeilan, Dr. Naama Ornstein, head of the Genetics Unit, Clalit-Schneider Children’s Medical Center and Dr. Dror Kraus, senior physician, Neurology Unit and epilepsy specialist, June 9, 2026. Credit: Clalit Health Services, Schneider Children’s Spokesperson’s Office.
Israel News
Israeli infant receives first gene therapy for rare genetic epilepsy
Researchers say the experimental treatment could open new avenues for addressing severe inherited neurological disorders once considered untreatable.
June 10, 2026
TPS-IL Staff
U.S. Department of Justice
U.S. News
Pittsburgh area man sentenced to 2.5 years for threatening to kill Jewish official
Edward Arthur Owens Jr. had faced twice as much jail time for telling the unnamed official to “go back to Israel or better yet, exterminate yourself and save us the trouble.”
June 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner speaks at his primary election event in Blue Hill, Maine, on June 9, 2026. Photo by CJ Gunther/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Platner wins Democratic primary in Maine Senate race
“In November, Maine voters will elect Graham Platner, and we will win a Senate majority,” Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand stated.
June 9, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Southern Poverty Law Center
U.S. News
House committee presses Southern Poverty Law Center on absence of Islamist, anti-Israel groups from Hate Map
Rep. Chip Roy questioned Bryan Fair, the center’s president and CEO, about the criteria used to determine what is included in SPLC’s interactive map tracking hate and anti-government groups.
June 9, 2026
A soccer ball on a field. Credit: jarmoluk/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Lawfare Project urges US to revoke visa of World Cup journalist over alleged support for Hamas, Hezbollah
“Endorsing terrorism is disqualifying for visa purposes. We’re asking the government to apply the law that it already wrote,” an attorney with the advocacy group told JNS.
June 9, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
1967 Six-Day War, Israeli Tank
JNS TV / Straight Up
June anniversaries underscore Israel’s transformation from vulnerability to strength
June 8, 2026 07:13 AM
Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
On marathons and mitzvahs
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon is compromised
Moshe Phillips