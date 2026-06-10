WATCH: IDF finds Hezbollah weapons cache in civilian structure

Israeli troops operating north of the Litani River in Southern Lebanon uncovered several Hezbollah weapons caches inside civilian structures, including one facility where arms were stored alongside a crib, the military said on Tuesday.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, soldiers from the Givati Brigade found stockpiles in the areas of Zawtar al-Gharbiyah and Zawtar al-Sharqiyah containing rifles, anti-tank missiles and launchers, grenades, drones and communications equipment. The military said the weapons storage facility with the crib was used by Hezbollah’s Radwan Force terrorists.

“These weapons were used by Hezbollah terrorists to plan and carry out terror attacks against IDF soldiers operating in the area,” the military said. “This is yet another example of Hezbollah’s military activity within the civilian population and civilian infrastructure in southern Lebanon, and of the terrorist organization’s cynical exploitation of both to further its terrorist activities.”

The IDF said more than 40 Hezbollah terrorists have been killed since the start of Givati operations north of the Litani.