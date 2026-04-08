IDF kills Hamas explosives expert in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces on Wednesday announced that it had killed Muhammad Dawad, an engineering and explosives expert in the Hamas terrorist organization, in a strike in the northern Gaza Strip on Monday.

During the war, Dawad was responsible for the production of explosive devices and served as a key authority in the execution of terrorist attacks, the IDF said, adding that he posed an immediate threat to soldiers.

According to the military, Dawad led and carried out dozens of attacks against Israeli forces.

“IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat,” the military said.