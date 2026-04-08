More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

IDF kills Hamas explosives expert in Gaza

Muhammad Dawad led multiple attacks on Israeli troops.

Apr. 8, 2026

IDF kills Hamas explosives expert in Gaza

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
IDF troops in Gaza
Reservists of the IDF’s 16th Infantry Brigade, also known as the Jerusalem Brigade, operating in the northern Gaza Strip during the week of Jan. 11, 2026. Credit: IDF.
( Apr. 8, 2026 / JNS )

The Israel Defense Forces on Wednesday announced that it had killed Muhammad Dawad, an engineering and explosives expert in the Hamas terrorist organization, in a strike in the northern Gaza Strip on Monday.

During the war, Dawad was responsible for the production of explosive devices and served as a key authority in the execution of terrorist attacks, the IDF said, adding that he posed an immediate threat to soldiers.

According to the military, Dawad led and carried out dozens of attacks against Israeli forces.

“IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat,” the military said.

Gaza Strip
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli and Greek officials during a signing ceremony for a defense deal, held at the Hellenic Ministry of National Defense‪ in Athens, April 6, 2026. Credit: Hellenic Ministry of National Defense‪.
World News
Athens and Jerusalem ink $750 million defense deal
Elbit System’s PULS system is designed as a multi-purpose rocket artillery platform capable of launching munitions across varying ranges.
Apr. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, Nov. 3, 2025. Photo by Moshe Shai/Flash90.
Israel News
IDF confirms halt to Iran strikes, says fighting against Hezbollah in Lebanon ongoing
Israeli fighter jets carried out extensive overnight strikes against dozens of ballistic missile launch sites across the Islamic Republic.
Apr. 8, 2026
Charles Bybelezer
Brig. Gen. S., commander of Tel Nof Airbase. Photo: Oren Cohen
Feature
‘If we start underestimating the Iranians, we’ll make mistakes. That must not happen’
Brig. Gen. S., commander of Tel Nof Airbase, landed an hour and a half before this interview after carrying out a strike on the Islamic Republic.
Apr. 8, 2026
Yoav Limor
Arrow Defense Against Iran
Israel News
Israel accelerates Arrow missile production
The system has intercepted numerous ballistic projectiles launched from Iran and Yemen.
Apr. 8, 2026
David Isaac
National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on the Temple Mount with senior police and IDF Homefront Command officers, April 7, 2026. (Otzma Yehudit)
Israel News
Ben-Gvir tours Temple Mount in bid to reopen Jerusalem holy site to visitors
Another visit is planned after the conclusion of Passover, a spokesman for Ben-Gvir said.
Apr. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
Danny Danon, Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, points toward the Iranian delegation during a U.N. Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East at U.N. headquarters in New York City on Feb. 28, 2026. Photo by Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images.
Feature
‘For the US, casting a veto for Israel is something to be proud of’
Ambassador Danny Danon describes a historic level of U.S.-Israel coordination, sharply criticizes Europe’s shielding of Iran at the Security Council, and eyes an expansion of the Abraham Accords.
Apr. 8, 2026
Or Shaked
David Azran in the debris of his southern Israeli home in the southern Israeli city of Dimona, which was demolished on March 21 by an Iranian ballistic missile, March 29, 2026. Photo by Rina Castelnuovo.
JNS TV / JLMinute
US-Iran tensions escalate as military options and deadlines emerge
Apr. 6, 2026
Alex Traiman, Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Connecting to our essence
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Jonathan S. Tobin
From the Editor-in-Chief
Unlike Israel, many of America’s NATO allies aren’t really allies
Jonathan S. Tobin