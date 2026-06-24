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News   Israel News

IDF kills Hezbollah terrorists operating near security zone

Israel will not withdraw from Southern Lebanon or Syria security zones despite potential U.S. pressure, said Israel’s defense minister.

IDF soldiers operating in Southern Lebanon against the Iranian-backed proxy group Hezbollah, April 2026. Credit: IDF.
IDF soldiers operating in Southern Lebanon against the Iranian-backed proxy group Hezbollah, April 2026. Credit: IDF.
(June 24, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli troops and aircraft struck two armed Hezbollah terrorists near the Ali al-Taher Ridge in Southern Lebanon on Wednesday after identifying them as an immediate threat, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The terrorists were operating near the security zone when they were targeted, according to the military.

“The IDF will not allow the Hezbollah terrorist organization to harm Israeli civilians or IDF soldiers, and will continue to operate to remove immediate threats,” the IDF said.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday that Israeli forces will remain deployed in Southern Lebanon despite potential U.S. pressure.

Speaking at a conference of the Federation of Local Authorities, Katz said, “Even if there is an American demand, the IDF will not withdraw from Southern Lebanon.”

“We will not leave the security zones in Syria and Lebanon. This is our security doctrine. The IDF must be on the enemy’s side of the border and protect the communities from within the territory itself. Soldiers inside, residents outside. We are not withdrawing,” he added.

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