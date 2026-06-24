IDF kills Hezbollah terrorists operating near security zone

Israeli troops and aircraft struck two armed Hezbollah terrorists near the Ali al-Taher Ridge in Southern Lebanon on Wednesday after identifying them as an immediate threat, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The terrorists were operating near the security zone when they were targeted, according to the military.

“The IDF will not allow the Hezbollah terrorist organization to harm Israeli civilians or IDF soldiers, and will continue to operate to remove immediate threats,” the IDF said.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday that Israeli forces will remain deployed in Southern Lebanon despite potential U.S. pressure.

Speaking at a conference of the Federation of Local Authorities, Katz said, “Even if there is an American demand, the IDF will not withdraw from Southern Lebanon.”

“We will not leave the security zones in Syria and Lebanon. This is our security doctrine. The IDF must be on the enemy’s side of the border and protect the communities from within the territory itself. Soldiers inside, residents outside. We are not withdrawing,” he added.