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News   Israel News

IDF lifts all restrictions on northern Israel amid Lebanon ceasefire

Israel maintains a military presence in Southern Lebanon to ensure a buffer zone between Hezbollah and Israeli civilians.

JNS Staff
A farmer harvests wheat with a machine in Hula Valley, northern Israel, on June 2, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
A farmer harvests wheat in the Hula Valley, northern Israel, on June 2, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
(June 22, 2026 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces’ Home Front Command lifted on Monday morning all restrictions from the communities near the Lebanese border following a situational assessment.

The safety guidelines had been in place in the Confrontation Line area, as well as on the Upper Galilee communities of Bar Yochai, Beit Jann, Kisra-Sumei, Moshav Safsufa (aka Kfar Hoshen), Meron, Or HaGanuz, Moshav Sde Eliezer and Yesud HaMa’ala, in the wake of the war with Hezbollah.

Starting at 6 a.m. on June 22, the above designated area resumed full activity level with no restrictions.

The United States and Iran signed a Memorandum of Understanding on June 17 putting a 60-day end to hostilities between the parties. The first clause of the memorandum stipulates a cessation of hostilities in Lebanon as well.

Israel and Hezbollah reportedly agreed to halt military operations following a deadly flare-up in Southern Lebanon over the weekend.

Currently, the IDF occupies some 10% of Lebanon to push the Iranian-backed terrorist organization further north from Israeli communities.

Although the U.S.-Iran preliminary agreement calls to keep Lebanon’s territorial integrity, Jerusalem has pledged not to withdraw from Southern Lebanon, stressing the need to maintain a presence in the area as long as Hezbollah continues to threaten Israeli civilians.

Hezbollah Defense and Security
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