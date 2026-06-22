IDF lifts all restrictions on northern Israel amid Lebanon ceasefire

The Israel Defense Forces’ Home Front Command lifted on Monday morning all restrictions from the communities near the Lebanese border following a situational assessment.

The safety guidelines had been in place in the Confrontation Line area, as well as on the Upper Galilee communities of Bar Yochai, Beit Jann, Kisra-Sumei, Moshav Safsufa (aka Kfar Hoshen), Meron, Or HaGanuz, Moshav Sde Eliezer and Yesud HaMa’ala, in the wake of the war with Hezbollah.

Starting at 6 a.m. on June 22, the above designated area resumed full activity level with no restrictions.

עדכון במדיניות התגוננות של פיקוד העורף



בהתאם להערכת המצב הוחלט על עדכון מדיניות ההתגוננות.



החל משעה 06:00, יום שני, 22 ביוני 2026 יוסרו ההגבלות מאזור הנחיה קו עימות והיישובים ספסופה, מירון, אור הגנוז, בר יוחאי, יסוד המעלה, כסרא-סמיע, בית ג'אן ושדה אליעזר - יעברו למדרג פעילות… pic.twitter.com/TivgcNxxGl — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) June 21, 2026

The United States and Iran signed a Memorandum of Understanding on June 17 putting a 60-day end to hostilities between the parties. The first clause of the memorandum stipulates a cessation of hostilities in Lebanon as well.

Israel and Hezbollah reportedly agreed to halt military operations following a deadly flare-up in Southern Lebanon over the weekend.

Currently, the IDF occupies some 10% of Lebanon to push the Iranian-backed terrorist organization further north from Israeli communities.

Although the U.S.-Iran preliminary agreement calls to keep Lebanon’s territorial integrity, Jerusalem has pledged not to withdraw from Southern Lebanon, stressing the need to maintain a presence in the area as long as Hezbollah continues to threaten Israeli civilians.