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News   Israel News

IDF: Senior Hezbollah commander killed in Lebanon prior to Iran ceasefire

Ali Musa Daqduq, was killed in a precision strike in what the Israeli military said was a “major blow” to the Iranian terror proxy.

An undated image released by the Israel Defense Forces shows Ali Musa Daqduq, a senior Hezbollah commander and former head of the terrorist group’s “Golan terrorist network,” whom the IDF said it killed in a strike in Southern Lebanon over the weekend. Credit: IDF.
An undated image released by the Israel Defense Forces shows Ali Musa Daqduq, a senior Hezbollah commander and former head of the terrorist group’s “Golan terrorist network,” whom the IDF said it killed in a strike in Southern Lebanon over the weekend. Credit: IDF.
(Jun. 15, 2026 / JNS)

The Israeli military killed a senior Hezbollah commander in a targeted strike in Southern Lebanon over the weekend, the Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday.

The IDF said Friday’s strike south of the Litani River killed Ali Musa Daqduq, whom it described as a senior Hezbollah terrorist and former head of the Iranian terror proxy’s “Golan Terrorist Network.”

The military said Daqduq had held several senior roles, including in Hezbollah’s Radwan force and operations units, and in recent years played a leading role in planning attacks against Israeli forces along the northern border, with the IDF saying he “led much of Hezbollah’s operational planning against IDF soldiers along the Lebanon border.”

According to the IDF, Daqduq was also involved in efforts to establish Hezbollah infrastructure in Syria near the Israeli frontier. The military said he had previously served as a senior security figure for former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who Israel assassinated on Sept. 27, 2024.

“In 2007, he was imprisoned by U.S. forces after orchestrating the kidnapping and murder of five American soldiers,” the IDF said.

“His elimination constitutes another significant blow to Hezbollah’s senior chain of command by eliminating one of the most prominent operatives responsible for terrorist activity against Israeli civilians, IDF soldiers and American servicemembers,” the statement continued, adding that “the IDF will continue to operate against commanders of the Hezbollah terrorist organization.”

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