IDF soldier KIA in Southern Lebanon

Israel Defense Forces Master Sgt. (res.) Ayal Uriel Bianco, 30, from Katzrin, was killed in action in Southern Lebanon, the military said on Tuesday.

Bianco was a firetruck driver in the IDF’s (188) Armored Brigade.

A reservist was moderately wounded and two others were lightly injured in the same incident, according to the IDF. They were evacuated for treatment, and their families have been notified.

According to Israeli military figures, 938 Israeli soldiers have been killed since Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, cross-border assault. Thirteen troops have fallen since Israel expanded ground operations in Southern Lebanon in early March.

Five days ago, Staff Sgt. Touvel Yosef Lifshiz, 20, from Beit She’an, was killed fighting Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists in Southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah began firing rockets and suicide drones at Israel on March 2, in retaliation for the Jewish state’s targeted killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Khamenei was killed in the opening strikes of “Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury” against the regime on Feb. 28.

In response to the terrorist organization’s violation of the U.S.-brokered Nov. 27, 2024, truce agreement, Jerusalem launched an aerial campaign against Hezbollah and ordered IDF troops to advance and take control of additional areas in Southern Lebanon to halt cross-border attacks.

Jerusalem and Washington have both stated that Lebanon is not part of the truce with Iran that the United States and Tehran agreed to on April 7.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio intends to participate in talks on Tuesday in what is expected to start reestablishing a ceasefire on Israel’s northern border and to lead, potentially, to longer-term peace between the states.