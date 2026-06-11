IDF strikes Hezbollah sites in Lebanon

The Israeli military said on Wednesday night that it carried out strikes against Hezbollah targets in Southern Lebanon over the past 24 hours as sirens sounded in northern Israel on Thursday morning.

The Israel Defense Forces said it struck Hezbollah infrastructure and killed terrorists in the Tyre area and elsewhere in Southern Lebanon. In one strike, a weapons cache was hit, with secondary explosions indicating munitions were stored at the site.

Separately, the IDF said its Unit 869, known as “Shahaf,” has continued operations in Southern Lebanon, dismantling infrastructure used to launch explosive drones at Israeli troops. Over the past two weeks, the unit, working with the Israeli Air Force, killed more than 20 terrorists it said were planning attacks and posing a threat to forces, and destroyed multiple sites used for drone launches.

The military also reported a series of incidents along the northern border on Thursday morning. Sirens sounded in several communities after launches were detected from Lebanon, prompting residents to enter protected spaces. Two projectiles were later identified as having landed near an area where IDF troops are operating in Southern Lebanon.

In a separate incident, sirens warning of a suspected hostile aircraft infiltration were activated in the Misgav Am area. The IDF said a suspicious aerial target was identified but did not cross into Israeli territory. No injuries were reported.