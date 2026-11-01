IDF to hold weeklong rescue drill across Israel
The Israel Defense Forces announced on Sunday that its Home Front Command’s Search and Rescue Brigade will conduct a weeklong exercise at multiple locations across the country.
The drill will simulate simultaneous emergencies in multiple locations, with troops practicing rescue operations alongside other emergency organizations. The IDF said the exercise was planned in advance as part of its 2026 training program and emphasized that the military activity does not indicate a security incident.
תרגיל צבאי של חטיבת החילוץ יחל היום במספר מוקדים ברחבי הארץ ויימשך לאורך השבוע.— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 1, 2026
במהלך התרגיל יתרגלו הכוחות תרחישים רב-זירתיים, תוך הפעלת יכולות החילוץ וההצלה ובשיתוף פעולה עם כוחות וארגוני חירום נוספים. התרגיל נועד לחזק את כשירות הכוחות ומוכנותם המבצעית, וכן את יכולתם לתת מענה…