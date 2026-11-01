In historic first, Israeli ambassador assumes his post in Somaliland

Israel’s ambassador to Somaliland Michael Lotem presented his credentials last week at the Presidential Palace in Hargeisa, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

The historic ceremony marks not only the Jewish state’s first diplomat to the Horn of Africa nation, but the first official ambassador accredited to Somaliland by any sovereign nation.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar was quoted by his office as saying, “Israel is determined to develop and strengthen its relations with Somaliland. The appointment of ambassadors, in accordance with the agreement reached when our countries established mutual recognition, is another important step in deepening the ties between us.”

Since the countries’ mutual recognition on Dec. 26, 2025, Sa’ar made a historic visit to Somaliland in January 2026, while Somaliland opened its embassy in Jerusalem during President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi’s visit to Israel in June 2026.