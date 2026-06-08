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News   Israel News

In pictures: Israelis face Iranian missile threat

The aerial attacks forced millions of civilians into bomb shelters.

JNS Staff
Part of an Iranian ballistic missile is seen near Moshav Vered Yericho in the Judean Desert after being fired at Israel, June 8, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
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Part of an Iranian ballistic missile is seen near Moshav Vered Yericho in the Judean Desert after being fired at Israel, June 8, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israeli civilians take cover in a Tel Aviv bomb shelter from incoming missiles fired from Iran, June 8, 2026. Photo by Yehoshua Yosef/Flash90.
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Israeli civilians take cover in a Tel Aviv bomb shelter from incoming missiles fired from Iran, June 8, 2026. Photo by Yehoshua Yosef/Flash90.
Passengers at Ben-Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv during Iranian missile fire on Israel, June 8, 2026. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
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Passengers at Ben-Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv during Iranian missile fire on Israel, June 8, 2026. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Smoke rises from an Israeli community in Samaria after an Iranian ballistic missile hit in the area, June 8, 2026. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90.
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Smoke rises from an Israeli community in Samaria after an Iranian ballistic missile hit in the area, June 8, 2026. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90.
Patients and medical staff are seen in an underground parking garage converted into a treatment ward at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center's Ichilov Hospital, June 8, 2026. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
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Patients and medical staff are seen in an underground parking garage converted into a treatment ward at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center’s Ichilov Hospital, June 8, 2026. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Ballistic missiles launched from Iran, as seen over the Judea city of Hebron, June 8, 2026. Photo by Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90.
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Ballistic missiles launched from Iran, as seen over the Judea city of Hebron, June 8, 2026. Photo by Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90.
Israelis seek shelter in an underground parking garage in Tel Aviv, June 8, 2026. Photo by Erik Marmor/Getty Images.
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Israelis seek shelter in an underground parking garage in Tel Aviv, June 8, 2026. Photo by Erik Marmor/Getty Images.
People take cover in a public bomb shelter in the Upper Galilee city of Safed, as a siren sounds, warning of incoming Iranian missiles, June 7, 2026. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90.
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People take cover in a public bomb shelter in the Upper Galilee city of Safed, as a siren sounds, warning of incoming Iranian missiles, June 7, 2026. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90.
Part of an Iranian ballistic missile is seen near Moshav Vered Yericho in the Judean Desert after being fired at Israel, June 8, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israeli civilians take cover in a Tel Aviv bomb shelter from incoming missiles fired from Iran, June 8, 2026. Photo by Yehoshua Yosef/Flash90.
Passengers at Ben-Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv during Iranian missile fire on Israel, June 8, 2026. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Smoke rises from an Israeli community in Samaria after an Iranian ballistic missile hit in the area, June 8, 2026. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90.
Patients and medical staff are seen in an underground parking garage converted into a treatment ward at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center's Ichilov Hospital, June 8, 2026. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Ballistic missiles launched from Iran, as seen over the Judea city of Hebron, June 8, 2026. Photo by Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90.
Israelis seek shelter in an underground parking garage in Tel Aviv, June 8, 2026. Photo by Erik Marmor/Getty Images.
People take cover in a public bomb shelter in the Upper Galilee city of Safed, as a siren sounds, warning of incoming Iranian missiles, June 7, 2026. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90.
Part of an Iranian ballistic missile is seen near Moshav Vered Yericho in the Judean Desert after being fired at Israel, June 8, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israeli civilians take cover in a Tel Aviv bomb shelter from incoming missiles fired from Iran, June 8, 2026. Photo by Yehoshua Yosef/Flash90.
Passengers at Ben-Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv during Iranian missile fire on Israel, June 8, 2026. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Smoke rises from an Israeli community in Samaria after an Iranian ballistic missile hit in the area, June 8, 2026. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90.
Patients and medical staff are seen in an underground parking garage converted into a treatment ward at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center’s Ichilov Hospital, June 8, 2026. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Ballistic missiles launched from Iran, as seen over the Judea city of Hebron, June 8, 2026. Photo by Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90.
Israelis seek shelter in an underground parking garage in Tel Aviv, June 8, 2026. Photo by Erik Marmor/Getty Images.
People take cover in a public bomb shelter in the Upper Galilee city of Safed, as a siren sounds, warning of incoming Iranian missiles, June 7, 2026. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90.
(Jun. 8, 2026 / JNS)

Iran and its regional terrorist proxies fired more than two dozen ballistic missiles at Israel overnight on Sunday and into Monday, sending millions of civilians running for bomb shelters.

An Israeli military official told reporters on Monday that 22 ballistic missiles were launched by Tehran overnight, in addition to two projectiles fired by Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists.

As of Monday morning, 44 people had sustained injuries in the attacks, according to Israel’s Health Ministry. One remained hospitalized with medium injuries.

According to the military official, the IDF was preparing for several days of renewed fighting with the Islamic Republic, “or even for a longer period.”

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