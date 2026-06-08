In pictures: Israelis face Iranian missile threat

Iran and its regional terrorist proxies fired more than two dozen ballistic missiles at Israel overnight on Sunday and into Monday, sending millions of civilians running for bomb shelters.

An Israeli military official told reporters on Monday that 22 ballistic missiles were launched by Tehran overnight, in addition to two projectiles fired by Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists.

As of Monday morning, 44 people had sustained injuries in the attacks, according to Israel’s Health Ministry. One remained hospitalized with medium injuries.

According to the military official, the IDF was preparing for several days of renewed fighting with the Islamic Republic, “or even for a longer period.”