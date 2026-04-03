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News   Israel News

In talk with pope, Herzog warns Iran endangers all faiths

Israeli President Isaac Herzog highlighted concerns over the safety and security of Christian communities in the Middle East.

Apr. 3, 2026

In talk with pope, Herzog warns Iran endangers all faiths

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Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal at a missile impact site in the southern city of Arad, March 22, 2026. Photo by Ma'ayan Toaf/GPO.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife, Michal Herzog, at a missile impact site in the southern city of Arad, March 22, 2026. Photo by Ma’ayan Toaf/GPO.
( Apr. 3, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke on Friday with Pope Leo XIV. The two exchanged greetings for the Passover and Easter holidays, while also addressing regional security threats and interfaith concerns.

Herzog spoke of Israel’s ongoing conflict with Iran, focusing on the continuing danger posed by the Islamic regime’s missile program and its network of terror proxies across the Middle East. He pointed to recent Iranian missile strikes targeting Jerusalem “that fell in the area of sites holy to Christians, Muslims and Jews.”

He emphasized that such attacks underscore the broader threat Iran poses not only to Israel, but to religious communities throughout the region. He added that the Iranian people themselves “deserve a better future,” free from a “violent and dangerous” regime.

The conversation also turned to Hezbollah in neighboring Lebanon, with Herzog highlighting concerns over the safety and security of Christian communities.

“I emphasized that the Hezbollah terror organization cannot be allowed to continue threatening both the people of Israel and Lebanon, who both deserve a future of peace and stability,” said the Israeli president, according to a post on his X account.

Herzog underscored the importance of Israel’s relationship with the Holy See, as well as with the global Catholic community. He called for increased international cooperation among political and religious leaders in confronting antisemitism.

The Israeli president also conveyed Easter greetings to Christian communities worldwide. The two leaders expressed hope for a future marked by greater peace, coexistence and security for people of all faiths, “free from the threat of violence and bloodshed.”

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