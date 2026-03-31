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Injuries reported in latest Iranian missile strike on central Israel

Magen David Adom says six people were lightly wounded by blast impact and taken to hospitals.

Mar. 31, 2026
JNS Staff

Injuries reported in latest Iranian missile strike on central Israel

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An impact site where missile debris struck in Petach Tikvah on March 31, 2026, causing damage to nearby vehicles and buildings. Photo by United Hatzalah Spokesperson’s Office.
An impact site where missile debris struck in Petach Tikvah on March 31, 2026, causing damage to nearby vehicles and buildings. Photo by United Hatzalah Spokesperson’s Office.
( Mar. 31, 2026 / JNS )

Several people were reportedly wounded in central Israel on Tuesday morning, in the second wave of Iranian ballistic missile fire within hours.

Magen David Adom said that six people were taken to local hospitals after being lightly wounded by blast impact. The victims were transported to Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer and Ma’ayanei HaYeshua Hospital, according to Israel’s national emergency medical service.

“In addition, teams are treating several people suffering from anxiety and those injured while making their way to protected areas,” MDA said, adding that “further updates will follow as needed.”

Israel’s United Hatzalah emergency service said 29 impact sites were identified across central Israel. Medical teams reported no serious injuries, though five people in Bnei Brak—including children and infants—were treated for minor wounds. The organization said buildings and vehicles sustained heavy damage, while psychological support teams assisted several people suffering from anxiety.

The Israel Defense Forces said both regular and reserve search and rescue units were deployed to scenes of reported impacts in central Israel. Authorities urged the public to avoid gathering at the sites and to follow Home Front Command instructions.

Israel’s Health Ministry said on Tuesday that 6,131 people have been evacuated to hospitals since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion.”

As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, 118 people remain hospitalized, including one in critical condition, 17 seriously wounded, 27 moderately wounded and 72 lightly wounded. One person is being treated for anxiety, the ministry said.

In the past 24 hours—from 7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday—hospitals admitted 121 new patients, including one in serious condition, eight moderately wounded, 106 lightly wounded and six treated for anxiety, according to the ministry.

Nineteen civilians have been killed in Israel as a result of Iranian fire since the start of the war on Feb. 28, according to the Alma Research and Education Center.

Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Iran
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