WATCH: Large blast in Iran after reported US bunker-buster strike

US President Donald Trump on Monday shared video footage of a large explosion in Iran to his Truth Social account.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post of Video 08:50 PM EST 03.30.26



President Trump just posted new uncensored video of a gigantic blast pic.twitter.com/klA2zTJpRQ — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 31, 2026

Initial reports suggested that the U.S. military and the Israel Defense Forces carried out joint strikes on regime infrastructure in the central city of Isfahan overnight.

American fighter jets hit a large weapons depot in the area with 2,000-pound bunker buster bombs, an official told The Wall Street Journal, adding that the video posted by Trump captured the strike.

Washington launched “Operation Epic Fury” against the Iranian regime in coordination with Jerusalem’s “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28, conducting continuous airstrikes targeting senior leadership, the regime’s missile and military capabilities, its nuclear program and its internal repression apparatus.