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News   Israel News

Israel hits 170 ‘Iranian terrorist regime’ targets

Around 400 munitions were dropped in a “large wave of strikes” across the country.

Mar. 31, 2026
JNS Staff

Israel hits 170 ‘Iranian terrorist regime’ targets

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An Israeli Air Force fighter jet during operations in Iran and Lebanon, March 31, 2026. Credit: Israeli Air Force.
An Israeli Air Force fighter jet during operations in Iran and Lebanon, March 31, 2026. Credit: Israeli Air Force.
( Mar. 31, 2026 / JNS )

The Israeli Air Force struck 170 targets belonging to “the Iranian terrorist regime” over the past 24 hours, using about 400 munitions in a wave of strikes across Iran, the Israel Defense Forces said on Monday night.

The IAF had completed an additional round of strikes against infrastructure in Tehran, focusing on the Iranian regime’s weapons production industry, the military said. Targets included a central site used to manufacture key weapons components, facilities for producing unmanned aerial vehicle engines and an industrial complex that developed and tested weapons components.

In western Iran, the military said its aircraft also hit several headquarters of forces subordinate to the Iranian regime, including the main Basij compound in Dehgolan and a police station belonging to the Internal Security Forces in Sanandaj.

Israeli warplanes finished an additional wave of strikes against regime targets in Tehran on Tuesday morning, according to the IDF, which said that details of the attack would follow.

IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said on Saturday that the military was nearing completion of its campaign to destroy Iran’s key military production assets, marking a shift toward the final stage of Israel’s war with the regime.

The IDF expects to finish targeting all “critical” sites used to develop and manufacture weapons that threaten Israel within a matter of days, said Defrin. He added that the campaign has severely degraded Iran’s ability to produce ballistic missiles, drones and other advanced arms.

The spokesman described the operation as part of Israel’s broader effort to cripple Iran’s military industries and reduce its regional threat capabilities.

Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Iran
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
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