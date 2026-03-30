Iran missile hits Haifa refinery, causes ‘no fuel disruption’

Missile fire from Iran caused minor damage to Israel’s largest petrol refinery near Haifa on Monday, which will affect neither the production nor the supply of fuel, according to Israeli Energy and Infrastructure Minister Eli Cohen.

“No one was hurt in the strike on Bazan, and the strike was not in production facilities and won’t disrupt fuel supply,” Cohen stated.

U.S. President Donald Trump told a reporter on Monday that “you’ll see shortly” a response to the strike, one of hundreds documented in the Jewish state and across the region since Israel and the United States launched a military operation in Iran on Feb. 28.

Iran continued on Sunday and Monday to fire missiles at Israel and other Middle Eastern countries, including the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, whose armies said they were intercepting Iranian projectiles, and, more unusually, also Turkey.

NATO air defenses shot down a ballistic munition fired from Iran as it entered Turkish airspace, Turkey’s Defense Ministry stated.

The interception was carried out by “air and missile defense assets deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean,” according to a statement from the ministry.

The incident was the fourth time this month that a missile launched from Iran was intercepted within Turkish airspace. Unlike Gulf States, Turkey has condemned the joint U.S.-Israeli operation in Iran.

Iran has fired at least 575 missiles at Israel, some carrying cluster munitions that break up into additional warheads before impact, and 765 unmanned aerial vehicles since Feb. 28, according to Tel Aviv University’s Institute for National Security Studies. The missiles have killed 25 people in Israeli-controlled territory and wounded at least 6,412, according to the institute.

Iran has also fired 440 missiles and 1941 UAVs at the United Arab Emirates, as well as 309 missiles and 616 UAVs at Kuwait, according to the INSS. The institute documented 72 fatalities from strikes outside Israel, along with more than 800 wounded.