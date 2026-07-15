Israel appoints Jonathan Peled envoy to UN mission in Geneva

Israel’s government on Tuesday unanimously approved the appointment of Jonathan Peled as ambassador to the United Nations mission in Geneva.

The nomination, proposed by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, will see Peled transition from his current role as Israel’s ambassador to Italy and nonresident ambassador to San Marino.

Peled said he is expected to assume the Geneva post in November 2026. Until then, he will continue serving in his Rome-based position.

In a statement, Peled expressed appreciation for the support he received during his tenure in Italy and said he would remain engaged in strengthening ties between Israel, Italy and San Marino in the coming months.